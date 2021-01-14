ArcWest Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, January 13, 2021 - ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest" or the "Company") announces that it has granted a total of 1,940,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants to the Company, entitling them to purchase one common share for each option held at a price of $0.105 per share and valid for a period of five years. The options will vest in six equal tranches over fifteen months.
"Tyler Ruks"
Tyler Ruks, Chief Executive Officer and President and Director
For further information please contact: Tyler Ruks, Telephone: 1 (604) 649-8778, Email: truks@arcwestexploration.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72036
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!