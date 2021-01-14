Torian Resources Limited: Invitation to Investor Webinar

Perth, Australia - Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is pleased to provide an opportunity for shareholders, investors and the broader market to attend a live virtual presentation by Torian's Directors and Senior Management.The Company will present an outline of its current projects, exploration strategy and outlook.There will be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions of management.Event: Torian Resources Ltd. Investor Presentation WebinarPresenting: Paul Summers (Executive Chairman), Peretz Schapiro (Executive Director) and Claudio Sheriff-Zegers (Senior Geologist)Time: 1:00pm AEDT, Wednesday 27 January 2021Investors must register online to participate in this webinar by clicking on the registrations link below.Link to register:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/JQA8P75XQuestions may be submitted prior to the event to info@torianresources.com.au





About Torian Resources Limited:



Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.



Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.



Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.





