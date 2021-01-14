Edison Cobalt Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, January 14, 2021 - Edison Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) ("Edison Cobalt" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update with respect to the recent increased activity within in the battery metals market.

Given the recent activity in the battery metals market, including within Ontario's Cobalt mining camp, the Company is actively seeking other projects in the battery metals space that would add value and be complementary to the Company's existing Ontario battery metals assets.

The Company is looking to build a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry. The Company intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

Finally, the Company current cash position is over $700,000 CDN with no material liabilities or commitments to make note of.

About Edison Cobalt Corp.

Edison Cobalt Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium and other energy metals. Edison Cobalt Corp.'s acquisition strategy focuses on acquiring affordable, cost-effective and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Neil Pettigrew"

Neil Pettigrew

Chief Executive Officer, Director



For more information please contact:

Tel: (416) 276-6689

Email: info@edisoncobalt.com

Website: www.edisoncobalt.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71983