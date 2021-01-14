Frontline Gold Corp. summarizes 2020 and provides Update

- Completed acquisitions of 4 key property packages in Ontario and Quebec during the period from April to September 2020. On December 1, 2020, the Company announced that it had acquired a 100% interest in the NE Bachelor Property, a strategic unexplored property consisting of 62 mining claims in the Province of Quebec covering 3,454 hectares. The NE Bachelor Project is contiguous to Midland Exploration’s Lewis Gold project which recently reported the discovery of a new gold-bearing corridor;

- 3 exploration work programs were completed at the Crooked Pine Project. The programs were extremely successful in not only delineating the X656 Zone further along strike, but also confirming a possible width of the gold-bearing shear zone (see Frontline's press release dated August 17, 2020). The X656 Zone lies along a northeast trending shear which splays from the Quetico Fault. The additional mapping and prospecting along with the compilation and reinterpretation of all available historical data on the Property will aid in vectoring a drill program towards those areas of high potential in spring/summer of 2021, pending permitting.

- Complete the sale of a portfolio of Red Lake NSRs (“NSRs”) for net proceeds of $800,000 in cash and share payments; received $115k in cash and 32,500 shares from the Pacton Gold Option Agreements. The sale of the NSRs and Pacton option payments brought more than $950,000 in cash and shares into the Company. These funds were non-dilutive to Frontline shareholders and has strengthened the Company’s financial position as it heads into 2021;

- Closed an Amended Debt Settlement Agreement (“Agreement”). As announced on December 15 2020 under this Agreement, for a one time payment of $15,000 to creditors the Company was able to cancel, with TSX-V approval, 14,709,688 commons shares of the Company that were previously issued and held in escrow and to write off approximately $700,000 in debt. The Company now has 126,753,673 common shares outstanding;

- A helicopter-borne high-resolution gradient magnetometer survey was completed on the Route 109 Property in Quebec. On January 7, 2021, it was announced that the high-resolution MAG survey results accentuate the potential for the Property to host various styles of possible gold mineralization including: 1) A fold nose on the northeast corner of the property along an apparent structural trend; 2) High-magnetic intensity bodies possibly representing mafic to ultramafic intrusive rocks and possible iron formation. These could be sources of iron for sulphidation of magnetic minerals; 3) Various magnetic intensities possibly reflecting rheology contrasts focusing alteration, deformation and mineralization. Both the nearby Vezza and Douay gold deposits are associated with high magnetic signatures. Geological interpretations of this are currently under way by Laurentia Exploration;

- Established long term working relationships with two well known geological consulting groups, Orix Geoscience based in Ontario and Laurentia Exploration based in Quebec. Data compilations to be completed on 4 properties (Crooked Pine, Route 109, NE Bachelor and Portage River) by these groups; and

- Restarted exploration and development activities at the Company’s Menderes Property in Turkey.