New Gold Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual Operational Results; Achieves Annual Production Guidance

January 14, 2021- New Gold Inc. (“New Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE American: NGD) reports fourth quarter and annual operational results for the Company as of December 31, 2020, achieving the mid-range of the revised annual production guidance (refer to the Company's July 30, 2020 news release for further information). An earnings conference call and webcast will be held on February 19, 2021 beginning at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter financial results (details provided at the end of this news release). All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The Rainy River Mine achieved the higher end of the revised annual gold equivalent production1 guidance and continued to meet, or exceed, all key operational and cost targets. All deferred construction capital has been completed and the Rainy River Mine is now positioned for strong production growth at lower costs and higher margins that will drive strong free cash flow generation over the life of the mine.

The New Afton Mine achieved the mid-range of the revised annual gold equivalent production guidance (copper production achieved the mid-range and gold production achieved the lower end). Operational performance continued to improve over the prior quarter and benefited from the stronger copper prices realized during the quarter. A strategic drilling program was launched in October to unlock the epithermal and porphyry potential of the Cherry Creek trend as well as other near mine targets.

Sustainability and ESG

New Gold has four key areas of focus: Water, Climate, Indigenous Peoples and Tailings Management. In 2020, New Gold refocused its sustainability efforts to align with the most pressing ESG reporting issues facing the industry. We have adopted an embedded, systems-based approach to execute on our sustainability strategy that aligns with ESG global standards beginning in 2021.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total production for the fourth quarter was 120,567 gold equivalent 1 (gold eq.) ounces (83,096 ounces of gold, 199,428 ounces of silver and 18.5 million pounds of copper). For the year, production was 437,617 gold eq. ounces (293,139 ounces of gold, 636,952 ounces of silver and 72.1 million pounds of copper), achieving mid-range of the revised annual production guidance.

The New Afton Mine produced 52,326 gold eq. ounces (16,362 ounces of gold and 18.5 million pounds of copper) for the quarter. For the year, production was 204,416 gold eq. ounces (64,220 ounces of gold and 72.1 million pounds of copper), achieving the mid-range of revised annual production guidance.

On December 23, 2020, the Company completed the partial redemption of $200 million of the principal amount of the outstanding 6.25% senior notes due in 2025 that was funded with cash on hand. (refer to the Company's November 23, 2020 and December 23, 2020 news releases for further information)

The Company recently purchased copper put options with a floor of $3.10 per pound, covering 1,700 tonnes per month (approximately 65% of anticipated production), over the period from April 2021 to September 2021. At the end of 2020, all gold option contracts have expired and the Company is now fully exposed to current gold prices.

Exploration drilling programs at both assets were launched late in the fourth quarter and an update is expected to be released in the latter part of the first quarter.

At the end of the quarter, the Company had a cash position of $185 million and a strong liquidity position of approximately $490 million.

1. Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" section of this press release.

"During the year, we repositioned the Company for long-term success as we transition to free cash flow generation in 2021. We improved our operational and cost performance, executed on our strategic capital plans, restructured our balance sheet and improved our liquidity position and we have shifted our focus to driving further operational and cost optimizations at both our assets. We begin the new year as a much stronger company with a growing, higher-margin production profile, and following the expiration of our gold hedges at the end of 2020, we are now fully exposed to the higher gold price as well as the stronger copper price.” stated Renaud Adams, CEO. “The Rainy River Mine is now entering a phase of strong production growth and free cash flow generation and has the potential to extend the life of the underground mine. At the New Afton Mine, we continue to advance all key B3/C-Zone projects on a self-funded basis that will position this asset for a robust free cash flow stream as the C-Zone begins production in the latter part of 2023. We have launched exploration drilling programs at both assets that could increase our resource inventory and potentially extend mine life.”

Consolidated Fourth Quarter Operational Results

Q4 2020 FY 2020 2020 Revised Consolidated Guidance Gold eq. production (ounces)1 120,567 437,617 415,000 – 455,000 Gold production (ounces) 83,096 293,139 284,000 – 304,000 Copper production (Mlbs) 18.5 72.1 65 - 75 Average realized gold price, per ounce2 1,623 1,559 - Average realized copper price, per pound2 3.34 2.86 - Total gold eq. ounces include silver and copper produced converted to a gold eq. based on a ratio of $1,500 per gold ounce, $17.75 per silver ounce and $2.85 per copper pound. Throughout the year the Company will report gold eq. ounces using a constant ratio of those prices. All copper is produced by the New Afton Mine. Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" section of this press release.

Rainy River Mine Highlights

Rainy River Mine Q4 2020 FY 2020 2020 Revised Guidance Gold eq. production (ounces)1 68,241 233,201 225,000 – 235,000 Gold eq. sold (ounces) 72,279 235,416 - Gold production (ounces) 66,734 228,919 222,000 – 232,000 Gold sold (ounces) 70,675 231,112 - Average realized gold price, per ounce2 1,624 1,561 - Gold eq. ounces for Rainy River in Q4 2020 includes 127,390 ounces of silver converted to a gold eq. based on a ratio of $1,500 per gold ounce and $17.75 per silver ounce. Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" section of this press release.

Rainy River Operating KPI’s

Rainy River Mine FY 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 FY 2020 Tonnes mined per day (ore and waste) 118,404 127,684 126,512 145,701 158,638 139,702 Ore tonnes mined per day 18,712 26,012 23,101 36,515 42,918 32,178 Operating waste tonnes per day 73,702 75,596 72,575 62,818 73,921 71,212 Capitalized waste tonnes per day 25,990 26,077 30,836 46,368 41,799 36,313 Total waste tonnes per day 99,692 101,673 103,411 109,186 115,720 107,525 Strip ratio (waste: ore) 5.33 3.91 4.48 2.99 2.70 3.34 Tonnes milled per calendar day 21,980 18,441 23,880 26,998 26,999 24,096 Gold grade milled (g/t) 1.08 1.03 0.78 0.88 0.93 0.90 Gold recovery (%) 91 90 89 89 90 90 Mill availability (%) 88 91 90 90 94 91 Gold production (oz) 253,772 50,381 48,800 63,004 66,734 228,919 Gold eq. production1 (oz) 257,051 51,106 49,633 64,221 68,241 233,201 Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" section of this press release.

The Rainy River Mine has achieved the higher end of the revised annual gold eq. production guidance. Operating expenses and cash costs are expected to be below revised annual guidance, primarily due to lower mining costs during the year as well as higher production and sales. All-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) are expected to be below the revised annual guidance due to lower operating expenses and sustaining capital spend. Sustaining capital is tracking to achieve the lower end of the revised annual guidance estimates, primarily due to realized savings related to Tailings Management Area (TMA) construction.

Our COVID-19 response continued to be effective with the implementation of rapid testing at Rainy River. Our site remained COVID free for majority of 2020 with two isolated contract employee cases in Q4. The cases were identified early with our rapid testing process and confirmed with Public Health and posed minimal risk to the operation. Both cases have now recovered. For further information on the Company’s response to COVID-19 is available via the following link: https://newgold.com/covid-19/.

For the fourth quarter, gold eq. production was 68,241 ounces (66,734 ounces of gold and 127,390 ounces of silver), at a grade of 0.93 grams per tonne, an increase over the prior two quarters. For the year, gold eq. production was 233,201 ounces (228,919 ounces of gold and 361,862 ounces of silver), achieving the higher end of revised annual production guidance.

During the fourth quarter, the open pit mine achieved approximately 159,000 tonnes per day, an 9% increase over the prior quarter and exceeding the 2021 target capacity of 150,000 tonnes per day. During the quarter, approximately 3.9 million ore tonnes and 10.6 million waste tonnes (including 3.8 million capitalized waste tonnes) were mined from the open pit at an average strip ratio of 2.70:1. Capitalized waste remained elevated in the quarter as Phase 3 waste stripping continued to advance.

For the second consecutive quarter, the mill processed approximately 27,000 tonnes per day for the quarter, the maximum average allowable under the existing mill permit. The mill continued to process ore directly supplied by the open pit combined with ore from the medium grade stockpile and processed an average grade of 0.93 grams per tonne at a gold recovery of 90%. Low grade ore continues to be stockpiled for future processing as part of the underground mine plan. With the mill operating consistently at its maximum capacity, efforts will continue to focus on additional optimization opportunities to increase recovery and unit cost performance. Mill availability for the quarter averaged 94%, exceeding plan.

All key capital projects were completed during the quarter, including the Stage 2 tailings dam raise and wick drain installation for stabilization of the east waste dump. As previously disclosed, a small portion of the Tailings Management Area (TMA) construction as well as other smaller projects that were originally scheduled for completion in 2021 were completed in the quarter, thereby reducing planned capital requirements for 2021.

At the end of the quarter, development of the decline towards the Intrepid underground ore zone had advanced 590 metres, exceeding the planned 550 metres for the year. The operation is expected to access the first ore level by the middle of the first quarter. The focus in 2021 will be on the refinement of the long-hole mining methodology and block model. Production from the Intrepid Zone is expected to begin in late 2022.

Late in the quarter, a drilling program was launched on the North East Trend, located approximately 18 kilometers northeast of the Rainy River Mine. A total of 1,298 meters of the 8,000 metre were completed by the end of the year. The drilling program continues to test the previously identified high priority targets.

New Afton Mine Operational Highlights

New Afton Mine Q4 2020 FY 2020 2020 Revised Guidance Gold eq. production (ounces) 1 52,326 204,416 190,000 – 220, 000 Gold eq. sold (ounces) 49,860 192,953 - Gold production (ounces) 16,362 64,220 62,000 – 72,000 Gold sold (ounces) 15,817 60,765 - Copper production (Mlbs) 18.5 72.1 65 – 75 Copper sold (Mlbs) 17.5 68.0 - Average realized gold price, per ounce2 1,621 1,553 - Average realized copper price, per pound2 3.34 2.86 - Gold eq. ounces for New Afton in Q4 2020 includes 18.5 million pounds of copper and 72,038 ounces of silver converted to a gold eq. based on a ratio of $1,500 per gold ounce, $2.85 per copper pound and $17.75 per silver ounce. Refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" section of this press release.

New Afton Operating KPI’s

New Afton Mine FY 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 FY 2020 Tonnes mined per day (ore and waste) 15,620 16,727 15,358 17,249 17,259 16,652 Tonnes milled per calendar day 15,300 15,377 14,240 15,483 15,358 15,116 Gold grade milled (g/t) 0.47 0.45 0.46 0.44 0.46 0.45 Gold recovery (%) 82 81 81 80 79 80 Gold production (oz) 68,785 16,409 15,494 15,955 16,362 64,220 Copper grade milled (%) 0.78 0.73 0.72 0.71 0.73 0.72 Copper recovery (%) 83 82 83 82 81 82 Copper production (Mlbs) 79.4 18.5 16.9 18.2 18.5 72.1 Mill availability (%) 97 98 92 98 99 97 Gold eq. production1 (oz) 229,091 52,329 48,446 51,315 52,326 204,416 Gold eq. ounces for New Afton in Q4 2020 includes 18.5 million pounds of copper and 72,038 ounces of silver converted to a gold eq. based on a ratio of $1,500 per gold ounce, $2.85 per copper pound and $17.75 per silver ounce.

The New Afton Mine achieved the mid-range of the revised annual gold eq. production guidance. Operating expense and cash costs are expected to achieve the lower end of the revised guidance and AISC are expected to be at, or slightly below, the low end of the revised annual guidance, primarily due to lower sustaining capital spend. Sustaining capital is expected to be at, or slightly below, the low end of the revised annual guidance and growth capital is expected to be at the mid-range of revised annual guidance.

During the quarter, New Afton reported six isolated COVID-19 cases, five cases being among our contractor teams. All six cases have recovered. New Afton is expecting to introduce contact tracing technology and begin implementing rapid testing as an additional screening precaution. For further information on the Company’s response to COVID-19 is available via the following link: https://newgold.com/covid-19/.

For the fourth quarter, New Afton produced 52,236 gold eq. ounces (16,362 ounces of gold, and 18.5 million pounds of copper). For the year, the mine produced 204,416 gold eq. ounces (64,220 ounces of gold, and 72.1 million pounds of copper), achieving the mid-range of revised annual production guidance.

During the quarter, total development towards the B3 and C-Zone advanced by approximately 1,705 metres, with B3 development achieving 91% and the C-Zone achieving 110% of the planned levels for the year. B3 development efforts were accelerated during the quarter following a short-term reallocation of the workforce to the east cave recovery areas during the third quarter. Execution of the overall B3/C-Zone development project remains on schedule.

The underground mine averaged 17,259 tonnes per day for the quarter, above original planned levels.

During the quarter, the mill averaged 15,358 tonnes per day, in-line with plan. The mill processed average gold and copper grades of 0.46 grams per tonne gold and 0.73% copper, respectively, with gold and copper recoveries of 79% and 81%, respectively. Mill availability for the quarter averaged 99%, above plan.

Both the 2020 and 2021 mine plans incorporate multiple sources of mined ore, including extraction from the east and west caves and rehabilitation and pillar recoveries of medium-high grade. During the quarter, a new access level into the east cave recovery zone completed in the third quarter was utilized with an average extraction rate of 1,339 tonnes per day, including several days over 3,000 tonnes per day in December. The ultimate target extraction rate is 4,000 tonnes per day.

Capital projects were advanced during the quarter, including B3/C-Zone development and construction of the Thickened and Amended Tailings ("TAT") facility. The thickener is expected to be on site in Q1 2021 and the overall TAT project remains on schedule.

B3 permitting remains on schedule and submission of the C-zone permit was completed during the quarter.

Late in the quarter, a 10,000 metre exploration drilling program was launched on the Cherry Creek trend with the initial focus on testing the potential near surface epithermal and porphyry style mineralization. Four drill rigs were mobilized and a total of 6,516 meters were completed by the end of the year.

About New Gold Inc.

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate gold mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River and New Afton Mines. The Company also holds an 8% gold stream on the Artemis Gold Blackwater project located in British Columbia and a 6% equity stake in Artemis. The Company also operates the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico (in reclamation). New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures

Average Realized Price

"Average realized price per ounce or pound sold" is a non-GAAP financial measure with no standard meaning under IFRS. Management uses this measure to better understand the price realized in each reporting period for gold, silver, and copper sales. Average realized price is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized definition under IFRS; it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate this measure differently and this measure is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Eric Vinet, Senior Vice President, Operations of New Gold. Mr. Vinet is a Professional Engineer and member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec. He is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

