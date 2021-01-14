Tri Origin Announces Changes to the Board of Directors and Management

Aurora, Ontario – TheNewswire - January 14, 2021 – Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:TOE) (OTC:TROIF) announces that it has initiated changes to its management, board and advisory committees in order to build capacity for growth and to enact an aggressive exploration program. It is pleased to welcome the appointment of Alexandria Marcotte and Elijah Tyshynski to the Company's Board of Directors and the appointment of Mr. Andrew Thomson as interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective January 14, 2021. Alexandria Marcotte and Elijah Tyshynski were nominated to the board by Osisko Mining Inc. and O3 Mining Inc. respectively. Glenn Nolan, who has been a director of the Company since 2019, is resigning from the Board but will continue with the Company on an advisory committee to apply his expertise in corporate social responsibility and government relations as Tri Origin’s projects advance. The Company wishes to thank Glenn for his contributions to date and looks forward to his continued involvement.

Dr. Robert Valliant, co-founder of the Company and current CEO will take the role of Chairman of the Board. Dr. Valliant has also been retained as a consultant and will continue to play a vital role in advancing the Company’s projects.

Robert is quoted, “With the backing of Osisko and O3 Mining as major shareholders and energetic new management and Board members, Tri Origin is now well financed and positioned to unlock the value of its many gold assets commencing with a drill program at Sky Lake.”

Ms. Alexandria Marcotte, P.Geo., is currently the Vice President, Project Coordination for Osisko Mining Inc. Ms. Marcotte started at Osisko as a Senior Geologist in March 2017. Prior to joining Osisko, Ms. Marcotte held increasingly senior roles in junior exploration companies internationally and across Canada. She started her career in base metals working underground at the Kidd Creek mine. Ms. Marcotte is a director of the Canadian Museum of Nature Foundation and is a member of the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and the Sustainability Committee of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada. Ms. Marcotte received an Honours Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto, a Certificate in Mining Management from Ryerson University, and is an MBA candidate at the Schulich School of Business, York University.

Mr. Elijah Tyshynski currently serves as a director of O3 Mining Inc., along with acting as a Strategic Advisor to other Resource and Development Organizations. He has almost two decades of experience in international capital markets as a Structurer, Trader, and Portfolio manager. Mr. Tyshynski was a Portfolio Manager for the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan until 2019, where he managed the funds exposure to emerging markets. He has also served as Director, Head of Trading, for the Standard Bank of South Africa, in Johannesburg, where he gained considerable exposure to infrastructure and commodity financing on the African continent. Prior to this, he served as a VP at Morgan Stanley & The Royal Bank of Canada in London, England. Mr. Tyshynski graduated from McGill University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Mr. Andrew Thomson is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Palamina Corp., a junior exploration Company active in Peru. Mr Thomson’s previous company was acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited in June of 2015. Mr. Thomson is an entrepreneur who has been actively exploring in the America’s since 1993. Mr. Thomson is fluent in French and proficient in Spanish and currently sits on the Board of Directors of Palamina Corp., Winshear Gold Corp. and Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd.

Tri Origin plans to initiate a drill discovery program at its Sky Lake Gold Project in the first quarter of 2021. The Company has also initiated a search for a full-time CEO and anticipates further additions to management and its advisory committees to guide it through renewed exploration and growth in a resurgent market for gold and base metals.

About Tri Origin

Tri Origin is a well-funded exploration company driven by value generation through drill discovery. The Company has 48,991,685 shares outstanding with a strong portfolio of gold projects in Canada. Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TOE.

For more information about Tri Origin, please visit www.triorigin.com or SEDAR www.sedar.com or contact:

Andrew Thomson, President

Tri Origin Exploration Ltd.

Tel: (905) 727-1779

E-mail: invest@triorigin.com

Forward Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the intention to complete the Offering and the expected expenditure of the proceeds of the Offering, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to obtain all approvals required in connection with the Offering and successfully complete the Offering, the Company’s ability to predict or counteract potential impact of COVID-19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company’s business failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.