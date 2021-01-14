Aurelius Minerals Discovers New Mineralized Zones at Aureus East Project - Drills 1.6 Metres at 109.5 g/t Gold and 0.5 Metres at 255 g/t in Hole AE-20-004

Toronto, January 14, 2021 - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to report assay results for the balance of Hole AE-20-003 and Hole AE-20-004 from its Aureus East Gold Project located in Nova Scotia, Canada. The Company has completed 7 holes to date for a total 3,130 metres (m) of its planned 6,000m drill program at the Aureus East Gold Project. The goal of the program is to extend mineralization at depth and along strike where the system remains open. The assays from hole AE-20-003 confirm the presence of multiple gold bearing horizons to a depth of 870m where the hole was stopped due to equipment limitations. This drilling is the deepest to date at the Aureus Gold Project. Hole AE-20-004 confirmed the gold horizons and intersected multiple high-grade intervals from a second underground drill pad approximately 80m to the south-west of the first drill pad, where the initial three holes of the program were completed.

Highlights from Aureus East initial drill program:

Hole AE-20-004

Intersected 1.62m @ 109.5 grams per tonne (g/t) gold, from 63.0 to 64.62m Including 1.0m @ 174.5 g/t gold, from 63.0 to 64.0m



Intersected 16.5m @ 8.08 g/t gold, from 181.3 to 197.8m Including 0.5m @ 255 g/t gold, from 188.8 to 189.3m



Hole AE-20-003

Over 30 new gold horizons discovered

Refined sampling, as described below, significantly increased gold grades in select intervals Was 0.35m @ 1.8 g/t gold, now 0.35m @ 17.9 g/t gold, from 271.9 to 272.25m Was 0.4m @ 0.69 g/t gold, now 0.4m @ 10.4 g/t gold, from 272.25 to 272.65m



Intersected 7.45m @ 1.61 g/t gold, from 606.05m to 613.5m Including 0.55m @ 16.4 g/t gold, from 606.05 to 606.6m



Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng, President and CEO of Aurelius stated, "These are exciting times for Aurelius, as these results reinforce our conviction to drill, as we continue to extend mineralization at depth and along strike with our 6,000m program. Hole AE-20-004 demonstrates the high-grade nature of the mineralization and hole AE-20-003 has demonstrated this gold mineralization to almost 900m below surface. Hole AE-20-003 is particularly exciting as the mineralization and rock types encountered are analogous to those of the Bendigo Goldfields of Victoria, Australia. Assay turnaround time is proving to be an industry-wide challenge and we continue to investigate alternative facilities as we move forward. We continue to await assays on our remaining Aureus East holes, and on our Aureus West project as well, where we have completed approximately 4,500m of surface drilling."

Drill results from Aureus East confirm over 30 new gold horizons at depth and below the previously identified mineralization. In addition, gold mineralization has been identified in the wall rock surrounding some of the previously identified horizons as well as some of the new horizons. This mineralization can occur up to 10m away from previously identified horizons.

The gold mineralization at the Aureus East Project typically includes a significant coarse gold component, as shown in Figure 1. High grade gold nuggets offer the opportunity to contribute to potential mineral resources and increase the grade in previously identified gold horizons. To increase the likelihood of intersecting and sampling these gold nuggets, the Company is looking to larger diameter holes and thus larger samples. Additionally, the Company has undertaken a sampling study on samples with visible gold. The study involves sending both sides of the core for assay (ordinarily core is split by saw to retain half for storage). Initial results (21 samples) indicate that overall average assay values for gold are significantly increased. This refined analysis on the other half of core returned the following values, “0.35m @ 34.1 g/t gold from 271.9 to 272.25m” and “0.4m @ 20.1 g/t gold, from 272.25 to 272.65m”. Updated results reported for hole AE-20-003 in this press release are the averaged values from both halves of the drill core.

Similar to the Bendigo gold deposits of Victoria, Australia, the mineralization at Aureus East (and much of the Meguma district in general) takes the form of vertically stacked auriferous quartz-reefs in anticlinal fold hinges, with associated extensional veins. The regional setting of both gold districts is characterized by thick, folded and faulted accretionary greywacke-mudstone sequences of early Paleozoic age.

The Company's initial 6,000m drill program at Aureus East, part of the overall 10,000m Phase One program at Aureus East and West, is ongoing. The Company completed three holes at the first underground location and four holes at the second location, and has approximately 1,800m remaining in Phase One drilling. The drill is currently at the second location and due to commence the eighth hole in the coming days.







Figure 1: A representative example of core showing visible gold in Hole AE-20-004 at 189.1m, which intersected 0.5m @ 255 g/t gold

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/72019_260d4075f4009950_002full.jpg







Figure 2: Aureus East long section looking north

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/72019_260d4075f4009950_003full.jpg







Figure 3: Aureus East cross-section looking east

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7140/72019_260d4075f4009950_004full.jpg

Table 1: Gold intersections from Aureus East

Drillhole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t AE-20-003 29.5 34 4.5 6.81 including 30.7 33.05 2.35 12.4 AE-20-003 58 58.5 0.5 3.01 AE-20-003 85.95 87.2 1.25 0.69 AE-20-003 121.9 124 2.1 0.88 AE-20-003 168.85 169.15 0.3 1.05 AE-20-003 176.4 222 45.6 1.38 AE-20-003 176.4 185.7 9.3 1.51 including 179 180 3.6 2.6 AE-20-003 194.3 201 6.7 0.38 AE-20-003 204.15 205.5 1.35 0.96 AE-20-003 209.5 210.1 0.6 0.83 AE-20-003 216.2 222 5.8 7.39 including 216.7 217 0.3 113.5 including 219.9 220.5 0.6 11.1 AE-20-003 233.5 234 0.5 0.64 AE-20-003 249.75 251 1.25 9.7 including 249.75 250.1 0.35 12.3 including 250.5 251 0.5 15.7 AE-20-003 271.9 275.15 3.25 9.23 including 271.9 272.25 0.35 17.9 including 272.25 272.65 0.4 10.4 including 273.4 275.15 1.75 10.7 including 273.4 273.65 0.25 48.2 AE-20-003 280.45 281.3 0.85 0.72 AE-20-003 298.8 299.1 0.3 12.2 AE-20-003 308.5 314.25 5.75 0.93 AE-20-003 368 369 1 7.96 AE-20-003 397.05 398.9 1.85 7.13 including 398 398.9 0.9 14









AE-20-003 419 421.6 2.6 1.06 AE-20-003 423.8 425.5 1.7 0.84 AE-20-003 429.3 430.15 0.85 0.75 AE-20-003 432.9 434.15 1.25 0.7 AE-20-003 435.43 436.4 0.97 1.05 AE-20-003 438.5 439.5 1 0.67 AE-20-003 443.5 446 2.5 0.53 AE-20-003 497 503.3 6.3 0.51 including 501.25 502 0.75 1.65 AE-20-003 570.45 570.76 0.31 4.15 AE-20-003 576.28 577 0.72 1.95 AE-20-003 579.8 580.5 0.7 0.6 AE-20-003 606.05 613.5 7.45 1.61 including 606.05 606.6 0.55 16.4 including 607.5 608 0.5 1.13 including 612.85 613.5 0.65 2.48 AE-20-003 695.65 696 0.35 1.08 AE-20-003 709 710.5 1.5 1.26









AE-20-004 28.5 34.75 6.25 0.62 including 30.5 31.5 1 2 AE-20-004 63 64.62 1.62 109.5 including 63 64 1 174.5 AE-20-004 72 73.5 1.5 0.54 AE-20-004 83.5 87.25 3.75 1.76 including 85.5 86.5 1 4.41 AE-20-004 91.6 93.85 2.25 1.11 AE-20-004 116.85 117.5 0.65 1.67 AE-20-004 146.6 147.45 0.85 0.6 AE-20-004 150.38 151.1 0.72 2.39 AE-20-004 171.4 173 1.6 1.29 AE-20-004 181.3 197.8 16.5 8.08 including 181.3 183 1.7 1.01 including 188.8 189.3 0.5 255 including 191.3 192.25 0.95 0.79 including 194.85 197.8 2.95 0.74 AE-20-004 228 229.07 1.07 0.75 AE-20-004 240.8 241.37 0.57 1.74 AE-20-004 260 261 1 0.67 AE-20-004 269.1 270 0.9 0.76 AE-20-004 281.33 283.7 2.37 5.62 including 282 283 1 9.09 AE-20-004 306 306.5 0.5 1.05 AE-20-004 316.5 318.5 2 0.71 AE-20-004 386.5 387.5 1 1.87 AE-20-004 397.5 398.5 1 0.64 AE-20-004 402.4 423 20.6 0.61 including 402.4 405.6 3.2 1 including 407.6 413.6 6 0.88 including 417.5 420.15 2.65 0.88 AE-20-004 469.5 471 1.5 0.58 AE-20-004 494.5 495.5 1 2.42 AE-20-004 495.5 552 Assays Pending

Gold grades are not capped and may not reflect true width.

Table 2: Hole location, final depth and orientation for reported holes

Drillhole ID Easting Northing Length (m) Azimuth Dip Notes AE-20-003 547947 4979944 751.5 190 -77.5 Aureus East AE-20-004 547882 4979901 552 155 -83.5 Aureus East

Aureus West Update

The Company has completed Phase One drilling at Aureus West and is awaiting assays before initiating a second phase. Ten holes have been completed to date. The drill has been relocated to the Aureus East project. Samples have been prepared and delivered to the assay facilities. Results will be released as they become available.

COVID-19 Precautions

Aurelius has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures that are in line with guidelines for the Province of Nova Scotia. Protocols were put in place to ensure the safety of our employees and contractors, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.

Mr. Jeremy Niemi, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration of Aurelius and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

Individual drill core samples are labeled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples are then placed into durable rice bags and then shipped by courier for analyses to ALS Geochemistry, Moncton, New Brunswick. Sample preparation occurs at ALS in Moncton where samples are weighed, dried, crushing one kilogram to 70 percent less than two millimeters and then pulverized to create a one-kilogram sample with 85 percent less than seventy-five microns. Potential high-grade gold samples are sent for metallic screen fire assay and remaining material is assayed for 50-gram fire assay and samples grading more than 100 parts per million have a gravimetric finish performed. When visible gold is encountered the company samples both halves of the core. The remaining coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed. The Company inserted control samples (accredited gold standards, blanks and duplicates) at least every 20 samples and monitors the control samples inserted by ALS.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing its recently acquired and renamed Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus East and West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia and described in detail in the Company's press release of November 18, 2019.

Aurelius is also focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts: the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend.

The Company has a sound management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in Nova Scotia, the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

On Behalf of the Board

Aurelius Minerals Inc.

For further information please contact:

Aurelius Minerals Inc.

Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P.Eng., President and CEO

info@aureliusminerals.com

Tel.: (416) 304-9095

www.aureliusminerals.com

