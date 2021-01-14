SilverCrest Metals Inc. Announces Babicanora Area Final In-fill Drill Results For Feasibility Study Resource Estimation

VANCOUVER, Jan. 14, 2021 - SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the remaining in-fill drill results which will be included in the upcoming Feasibility Study for its Las Chispas Property ("Las Chispas" or the "Property") located in Sonora, Mexico. Today's results include in-fill drilling for the Babicanora ("Babi Main"), the Babicanora Footwall ("Babi FW"), the Babicanora Hangingwall ("Babi HW") and Babicanora Sur ("Babi Sur") veins (see attached Figures). Drilling for these veins was designed to expand the known mineralized footprints, and to in-fill previously reported drilling used for resource estimation in the Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for Las Chispas ("PEA") with an effective date of May 15, 2019, and amended on July 19, 2019. These results, along with all assay data received by the Company up to and including the cut-off date of October 16, 2020, will be incorporated into the Mineral Resource Estimate update and Maiden Reserve Estimate as part of the upcoming Feasibility Study.

Highlights include:

For this news release, a total of 235 holes, comprising 65,360 metres and 15,153 assays, have been completed at Babi Main, Babi FW, Babi HW, and Babi Sur veins since the previous drill results were announced (refer to the Company's News Releases dated June 27, 2019 and January 20, 2020);

Of the 235 holes being reported, 133, some with multiple vein intercepts, are shown in the following table with composite assays grading greater than 150 grams per tonne ("gpt") silver equivalent ("AgEq");

Vein Drill Hole Vein Intercepts (composited) in This News Release Drill Hole Vein Intercepts (composited) in Total # Vein

Intercepts Ave. True

Width (m) Weighted Ave. Grade # Vein

Intercepts Ave. True

Width (m) Weighted Ave. Grade Au gpt Ag gpt AgEq* gpt Au gpt Ag gpt AgEq* gpt Babi Main 125 2.1 4.53 409.9 750 231 2.7 7.54 712.6 1,238 Babi FW 31 1.1 9.03 655.9 1,333 67 1.0 9.04 748.0 1,431 Babi HW 31 0.8 4.62 182.8 529 56 0.7 3.90 206.6 460 Babi Sur 6 1.5 15.48 488.5 1,650 38 1.5 9.38 435.6 1,139

Note: Intercept numbers reflect multiple vein intercepts for some drill holes. Values shown are uncut, undiluted. *AgEq based on 75 (Ag):1 (Au) calculated using long-term silver and gold prices of US$17 per ounce silver and US$1,225 per ounce gold, with average metallurgical recoveries of 90% silver and 95% gold.

The best intercepts reported in this news release per vein (uncut, undiluted, est. true width) are:

Babi Main: Hole BA19-304 - 2.4 metres, 38.06 gpt Au and 4,213.8 gpt Ag, or 7,068 gpt AgEq; Babi FW: Hole BA19-215 - 2.0 metres, 96.53 gpt Au and 2,898.9 gpt Ag, or 10,139 gpt AgEq; Babi HW: Hole BA19-303 - 0.4 metres 90.57 gpt Au and 75.4 gpt Ag, or 6,868 gpt AgEq; and Babi Sur: Hole BAS20-156 - 1.8 metres, 72.22 gpt Au and 160.8 gpt Ag, or 5,577 gpt AgEq;

In-fill drilling reduced the average vein intercept spacing from approximately 60 metres used for the PEA resource estimation to an estimated 35 metres for feasibility resource estimation;

Results confirm the general southeast plunging continuity of mineralization related to known geologic controls for each vein (see attached Figures);

Veins are now better defined, with drilling generally expanding footprints with some veins showing less continuous internal mineralization than the previous interpretation in the PEA;

Babi Main Vein mineralized footprint has expanded approximately 700 metres along strike with the inclusion of Southeast extension and El Muerto Zone (refer to News Release dated November 5, 2020). Continuity of Area 51 Zone is similar to the previous footprint for the PEA; Babi HW Vein mineralized footprint has expanded 100 metres along strike to the northwest with more continuous mineralization; Babi FW Vein mineralized footprint has expanded 100 metres along strike to the southeast but with less continuous mineralization; and Babi Sur Vein mineralized footprint (combined with its hangingwall and footwall) is similar to the previous footprint.

The Babi Main Vein remains the largest vein on the Property, with expansion of high-grade mineralization for approximately 2.1 kilometres in strike length and over 200 metres in height; and

Five surface core drills are currently operating at Las Chispas focused on further expansion and in-filling for the Babi Vista Vein, Babi Vista Splay Vein, El Muerto Zone and Amethyst Vein.

Overall, in-fill drilling generally shows that veins are somewhat narrower but higher grade, with some veins having longer strike lengths. Denser drill spacing has better defined high-grade shoots and zones for future exploration work in the district.

N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng, and CEO, remarked, "These Babicanora in-fill drill results show that we generally 'moved ounces around within a confined area' for these previously defined four veins, resulting in less continuous mineralized footprints but with higher grades, which is typical of late-stage exploration drilling. The reduced mineralized footprint in the Babi FW Vein will have minimal impact on total district mineralization. With the benefit of greater drilling density and understanding of lithologic and structural controls, we now have a higher confidence in our ability to identify additional high-grade mineralization for all veins in the Las Chispas district. The feasibility resource estimation will include 21 veins (5 veins containing a majority of the high-grade mineralization) of the known 45 veins. The best opportunities for resource expansion for the upcoming Feasibility Study are the Babi Vista Vein and Babi Vista Splay Vein, which were both discovered after the PEA release. We look forward to the announcement of the Las Chispas Feasibility Study later this month, which will include a Resource update and our maiden Reserve Estimate."

The following tables summarize the most significant drill intercepts (uncut, undiluted, greater than 500 AgEq) for this release:

Babicanora "Main" Vein

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Drilled

Intercept (m) Approx. True

Width (m) Au gpt Ag gpt AgEq gpt* BA19-197 271.7 272.7 1.0 0.8 3.10 402.1 635 BA19-209 411.0 415.9 4.9 3.9 8.08 959.1 1,565 BA19-219 175.5 176.8 1.3 1.0 26.80 815.0 2,825 BA19-220 235.1 238.8 3.7 3.0 19.11 1,692.3 3,125 BA19-235 160.6 163.0 2.4 2.0 21.41 1,632.4 3,238 BA19-246 216.7 218.1 1.4 1.1 10.43 99.1 881 BA19-253 169.1 171.3 2.2 1.8 7.61 1,059.5 1,630 BA19-257 189.5 190.9 1.4 1.1 10.14 586.3 1,347 BA19-271 69.8 70.6 0.8 0.7 6.77 8.0 516 BA19-277 88.5 91.7 3.2 2.6 6.09 109.8 566 BA19-282 140.3 146.3 6.0 4.8 3.54 276.8 542 BA19-293 118.7 119.4 0.7 0.6 0.05 543.7 547 BA19-296 129.6 130.8 1.2 1.0 6.81 503.2 1,014 BA19-302 138.7 141.6 2.9 2.3 4.83 395.9 758 BA19-304 305.0 308.0 3.0 2.4 38.06 4,213.8 7,068 BA19-310 150.5 152.5 2.0 1.6 6.54 124.2 615 BA19-311 331.5 335.0 3.5 2.8 1.94 459.4 605 BA19-313 195.3 199.5 4.2 3.4 4.80 226.8 587 BA19-314 313.2 315.9 2.7 2.1 3.43 503.9 761 BA19-317 218.7 221.5 2.8 2.2 3.60 573.8 844 BA19-320 399.9 402.2 2.3 1.8 3.04 287.5 516 BA19-329 401.9 414.3 12.4 9.9 2.93 476.6 696 BA19-334 266.8 267.5 0.7 0.6 4.00 346.6 647 BA19-341 186.5 192.9 6.4 5.1 6.05 190.3 644 BA19-344 362.7 365.3 2.6 2.1 8.96 840.9 1,513 BA19-347 348.1 349.6 1.5 1.2 4.71 662.4 1,015 BA19-353 176.3 178.2 1.9 1.5 5.81 71.1 507 BA20-361 237.4 243.6 6.2 4.9 3.77 531.7 814 BA20-362 254.4 256.2 1.8 1.5 8.60 504.8 1,150 BA20-364 248.0 249.4 1.4 1.1 9.62 1,435.1 2,156 BA20-367 68.7 71.7 3.0 2.4 8.22 425.0 1,041 BA20-368 211.0 212.3 1.3 1.0 9.98 1,293.1 2,042 BA20-373 200.3 202.6 2.3 1.8 5.63 644.2 1,067 BA20-376 269.2 271.8 2.6 2.1 1.98 406.0 555 BA20-377 225.9 226.5 0.6 0.5 3.80 357.3 642 UBR19-01 83.9 84.7 0.8 0.6 16.77 1,532.8 2,791 UBR19-06 29.4 35.0 5.6 4.4 23.36 2,194.2 3,946

Babicanora Footwall Vein

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Drilled

Intercept (m) Approx. True

Width (m) Au gpt Ag gpt AgEq gpt* BA19-201 256.1 257.9 1.8 1.4 6.96 624.9 1,147 BA19-214 493.6 494.6 1.0 0.8 3.04 331.1 559 BA19-215 180.9 183.4 2.5 2.0 96.53 2,898.9 10,139 BA19-218 168.1 168.7 0.6 0.4 30.17 1,728.1 3,991 BA19-257 221.8 222.6 0.8 0.6 4.62 445.5 792 BA19-264 119.6 120.6 1.0 0.8 24.45 2,063.8 3,897 BA19-279 251.5 252.0 0.5 0.4 2.84 453.1 666 BA19-285 306.2 306.7 0.5 0.4 3.94 359.4 655 BA19-306 263.7 267.6 3.9 3.1 3.15 266.5 503 BA19-310 168.3 169.0 0.7 0.6 15.57 240.4 1,408 BA19-314 340.2 341.2 1.0 0.8 2.40 354.7 535 BA19-317 254.6 255.6 1.0 0.8 10.92 1,232.6 2,052 BA19-332 80.9 86.8 5.9 4.7 3.79 565.2 849 BA19-341 222.5 223.2 0.7 0.6 6.82 437.2 949 UBV19-29 3.0 3.8 0.8 0.6 8.22 2,188.9 2,805 UBV19-30 1.8 4.4 2.6 2.0 6.55 795.1 1,286 UBV19-31 1.5 3.7 2.2 1.8 4.07 570.8 876 BV20-24 92.5 93.1 0.6 0.5 26.11 5,584.6 7,543

Babicanora Hangingwall Vein

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Drilled

Intercept (m) Approx. True

Width (m) Au gpt Ag gpt AgEq gpt* BA19-215 118.9 122.0 3.1 2.5 6.59 173.3 667 BA19-260 142.2 143.0 0.8 0.6 10.74 72.9 878 BA19-287 95.2 95.8 0.6 0.5 7.50 54.9 617 BA19-296 117.6 118.4 0.8 0.6 0.05 1,038.7 1,042 BA19-303 104.2 104.7 0.5 0.4 90.57 75.4 6,868 BA19-329 394.5 395.4 0.9 0.7 3.91 429.9 723 BA19-342 111.8 112.6 0.8 0.6 5.92 139.0 583 UBR19-05 6.9 7.6 0.7 0.5 8.80 685.8 1,346

Babicanora Sur Vein

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Drilled

Intercept (m) Approx. True

Width (m) Au gpt Ag gpt AgEq gpt* BAS20-148 219.5 220.9 1.4 1.1 5.92 392.9 837 BAS20-156 128.0 130.2 2.2 1.8 72.22 160.8 5,577 BAS20-158 165.6 166.2 0.6 0.5 6.70 22.0 524 BAS20-159 252.9 259.8 6.9 5.5 7.12 845.4 1,379 BAS20-161 305.6 306.2 0.6 0.4 5.40 499.0 904

*AgEq based on 75 (Ag):1 (Au) calculated using long-term silver and gold prices of US$17 per ounce silver and US$1,225 per ounce gold, with average metallurgical recoveries of 90% silver and 95% gold.

All assays were completed by ALS Chemex in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, and North Vancouver, BC, Canada, and Bureau Veritas Inspectorate Ltd. in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.

The drill results in the news release include holes BA19-194 to BA20-391, UBR19-01 to UBR19-06 and UBD19-01 to UBD19-06. Holes BA19-194, 196, 199, 200, 204B-208, 210-214, 217, 221-223, 225, 226, 229, 231-233, 237-240, 244, 248, 249, 252, 255, 256, 258, 260-262, 264, 267, 268, 270, 273, 275, 276, 278-281, 283, 285, 286, 289A-291, 294, 295, 298, 299, 301, 303, 305-307, 309, 312, 315, 318, 319, 321, 323, 326, 331, 335, 339, 340, 342, 345, 348, 350, 351, 355-357, 359, 360, BA20-366, 369-372A, 374, 378-385, 387, 390, 391; UBD19-01, UBD20-02 to 05, 07; UBR19-04 intersected veining but were below the Company's cutoff grade of 150 gpt AgEq.

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng, and CEO for SilverCrest, who has reviewed and approved its contents.

