Copper Mountain Mining Appoints Edward Dowling as Chair of the Board

VANCOUVER, Jan. 14, 2021 - Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ed Dowling as the Chair of the Copper Mountain Board, effective immediately.

Mr. Dowling has over 30 years of mining experience including senior executive and board governance positions with both domestic and international companies. Mr. Dowling is currently on the Board of Teck Resources Ltd., SSR Mining Inc., PJSC Polyus as Chair, and was recently Chair of Alacer Gold Corp. until its merger with SSR Mining Inc. in 2020. He was previously President and CEO of Alacer Gold Corp., President and CEO of Anatolia Minerals Development Ltd., President and CEO of Meridian Gold Inc., Executive Director (Mining and Exploration) of De Beers SA, Executive Vice-President of Operations of Cleveland-Cliffs and held a variety of operational roles in a leadership capacity at Phelps Dodge Corporation and Cyprus Amax.

Mr. Dowling holds a Bachelor's Degree in Mining Engineering and Mineral Processing, and a Master's Degree and Doctor of Philosophy in Mineral Processing, all granted from Pennsylvania State University.

The Company would like to express its sincere thanks to Mr. Bruce Aunger for acting as interim Chair as the Company completed its search for a new Board Chair as part of its previously announced Board renewal process. Mr. Aunger will remain a Director of the Company and the Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain mine currently produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent. Copper Mountain also has the development-stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 2,100 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

Additional information is available on the Company's web page at www.CuMtn.com.

On behalf of the Board of

Copper Mountain Mining Corp.

"Gil Clausen"

Gil Clausen, P.Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance and opportunities to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the successful exploration of the Company's properties in Canada and Australia, the reliability of the historical data referenced in this press release and risks set out in Copper Mountain's public documents, including in each management discussion and analysis, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although Copper Mountain believes that the information and assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Copper Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copper-mountain-mining-appoints-edward-dowling-as-chair-of-the-board-301208423.html

SOURCE Copper Mountain Mining Corp.