Stevens Gold Nevada Inc. Files NI 43-101 Report on its Millennium Gold Property

Vancouver, January 14, 2021 - Stevens Gold Nevada Inc. (CSE: SG) (OTCQB:STVGF) (the "Company" or "Stevens Gold") announces that it has filed a technical report (the "Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") on the Company's optioned Millennium Gold Property (the "Property"). The Property is located 4.8 km northeast of Lake Havasu City in western Arizona and consists of 3 sections of Arizona state lands with an area of 7.7 km2. The report, titled " NI43-101 Technical Report on the Millennium Gold Property, Mojave County, Arizona, U.S.A." and dated November 9, 2020 was filed on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com, and can also be viewed on the Stevens Gold website at www.stevensgold.com.

The Technical Report provides details of the Millennium Gold Property area and includes the geological setting of multiple occurrences of gold mineralization and a summary of historic exploration activities. Gold mineralization is exposed at surface and in drill core in the form of a low sulphidation epithermal deposit and attendant alteration within subaerially deposited volcanic rocks.

Exploration to date has focused on windows of alteration and mineralization visible through a dissected fan of alluvial gravels. Exploration of one such window by a junior company in 1997 reported assays for continuous rock chip or panel samples in an east-west direction totaling 158.5 meters in length and averaging 0.97 g/t gold and 5.71 g/t silver. An intersecting north-south panel of samples reported an interval totaling 140.2 meters in length averaging 1.12 g/t gold and 5.65 g/t silver. A higher grade 97.5 m section was defined within the north-south panel which graded 1.51 g/t gold and 8.13 g/t silver. Five of eight drill holes within this window report gold mineralization, including 33 meters averaging 0.6 g/t gold.

The Property located in west Arizona is an early stage, underexplored low sulphidation volcanic-hosted epithermal gold deposit with geological similarities in style of mineralization and alteration to other nearby epithermal deposits including the Castle Mountain Mine and the Moss Mine. The presence of these and numerous other epithermal gold deposits in the general area of the Property indicates the district is fertile exploration terrain and has good potential for additional deposits. Exploration can proceed 12 months of the year and is adjacent to readily available amenities and hydro-electric power.

The Company is not aware of any legal, political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the project

The Technical Report was prepared by Dr. Mark Fedikow, P.Geo., of Mount Morgan Resources Ltd. Dr. Fedikow is independent of Stevens Gold Nevada Inc., is a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed all technical information in this release.

Stevens Gold (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America. Stevens Gold is exploring the optioned Millennium Gold project in Arizona. The Millennium Gold property consists of three State mineral leases totaling 1,920 acres and is in the general vicinity of the Oatman mining district where over 2 million ounces of bonanza-grade gold has been discovered and where Equinox's Castle Mountain open pit gold mine is located, please see the Technical Report filed on SEDAR for more information.

