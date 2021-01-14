Robex Resources Inc. Announces Two Nominations to Boost Its Management Team

QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 14, 2021 -- Robex Resources Inc. (“Robex” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RBX/FRA: RB4) is preparing for the future and furthering its expertise as it appoints Serge Telle as special advisor to management and the board of directors, and Aurélien Bonneviot as Head of Investor relations and Corporate development.



Serge Telle is a French ambassador with significant experience in international relations. He joined the French Foreign Service in 1982 and was appointed at the French embassy in Dar es Salam, Tanzania. He has developed great expertise in the UN system after spending 5 years at the Permanent Mission of France in New York, from 1983 to 1988. He then spent almost 5 years as head of the coordination structure for humanitarian affairs in the UN’s Geneva office, from 1993 to 1997.

Serge Telle has worked with a number of political figures. He was diplomatic advisor to the minister of humanitarian affairs, Bernard Kouchner, and worked with the French Prime Minister, Lionel Jospin.

Serge Telle served as the first French ambassador to Monaco in 2005 and was subsequently appointed Minister of State (Prime Minister), from January 2016 until September 2020.

Aurélien Bonneviot has more than a decade of experience in capital markets and was most recently Senior Investment Manager at Greenstone Resources, a private equity fund specializing in the mining sector. Aurélien Bonneviot started as a sell-side mining analyst at Société Générale and Oddo-BHF and subsequently moved to the buy side as commodities analyst and portfolio manager at SMA Gestion. In 2014, Aurélien Bonneviot joined Louis Dreyfus Metals (now IXM) as a Business Development Manager until its acquisition by China Molybdenum in 2018.

Benjamin Cohen, CEO: “We warmly welcome Serge and Aurélien to our team. They will both bring a very complementary skillset to our team as we look to grow our company beyond Nampala. I believe that 2021 will be an exciting year for us as we have a highly profitable operation and an ambitious exploration program, and with these two additions we will now be able to transact on the opportunities we see in West Africa.”

George Cohen, Chairman: “I have known Serge Telle for decades. He will be able to guide our team in the complex world of international relations in Africa. Together with Aurélien Bonneviot, they will help management deliver our strategy to create a group with multiple assets and a strong business model aligned with shareholder value creation.”

