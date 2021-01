Investor Acquires Shares of Commander Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, January 14, 2021 - Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG has filed an Early Warning Report that advises that they have obtained ownership or control of 5,900,000 common shares of Commander Resources Ltd. ("Commander") via purchase through the TSX Venture Exchange and a private transaction. This represents 16.55% of Commander's issued and outstanding common shares as at January 13, 2021. The shares were acquired for investment purposes only. This investment may be increased or decreased as circumstances warrant. A report respecting this acquisition will be electronically filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission and will be available for viewing through the internet or SEDAR.

