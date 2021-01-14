Rock Tech Unaware of Any Material Change

Vancouver, BC, Canada – TheNewswire - January 14, 2021 – At the request of IIROC, Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (“Rock Tech” or the “Company”) (TSXV:RCK) wishes to confirm that the Company’s management is unaware of any material change in the Company’s operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Rock Tech is a lithium development company holding a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project near Thunder Bay, Ontario, and is planning a lithium hydroxide converter in Europe.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

