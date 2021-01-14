Harvest Gold Announces Commencement of Helicopter-Borne Magnetic Surveys

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - January 14, 2021 - Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV:HVG) (OTC:HVGDF) (“Harvest Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of helicopter-borne magnetic surveys over its 100% Emerson and Jacobite properties in central British Columbia.

Rick Mark, CEO of the Company states: “It is a landmark day for Harvest Gold as exploration of our new 100% owned BC properties begins. The Equity Exploration team has moved quickly to procure the helicopter airborne services of Precision GeoSurveys and flying may begin as early as today with completion within one week, depending on the weather window. The survey results will guide us in our expected spring reconnaissance drill program and, later, our ground based Induced Polarization (IP) surveys. All three programs will provide key data for drill targeting for an anticipated summer drilling program.”

The Helicopter Airborne Surveys will provide interpretation of lithologies, alteration and structure, extending them away from the areas of bedrock exposure on each property. Survey flight lines at Emerson will be spaced 75 and 150 metres apart. Flight lines at Jacobite will be spaced 75 meters apart. Both surveys will cover the entire property. Lines will be flown at a nominal 40 meters above the ground surface.

Harvest Gold expects to have the results of the two helicopter-borne magnetic surveys within a few weeks, allowing for their use in guiding exploration programs this summer.

Through its consultants, Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd., Harvest Gold has engaged Precision GeoSurveys Inc. of Langley, BC to carry out the helicopter-borne magnetic surveys.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on the Interior Plateau of British Columbia exploring for near surface Gold deposits and Copper Gold Porphyry deposits. Harvest’s Board of Directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

