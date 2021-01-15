Inventus Mining Corp. Closes Property Acquisitions

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 - Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) ("Inventus" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of the Wolf Lake, Cobalt Hill and Rathbun properties. In connection with the transaction, Inventus has issued 5 million common shares to Cooksville Steel Limited ("Cooksville") and has appointed Robert Miszczuk, President of Cooksville, as a director of the Company. Robert Scott Heatherington has resigned as a director to allow for Mr. Miszczuk’s appointment. We are very thankful to Mr. Heatherington for his leadership and support while acting as a director since 2015.



Sudbury 2.0 Drilling Program

The 3,000 m winter drill program at Wolf Lake and Cobalt Hill resumed on January 6th after breaking for the holidays.

Warrants Exercised

Inventus is pleased to report that since December 1st, 2020, it has received proceeds of $450,000 from the exercise of warrants.

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America.

