Ero Copper files Technical Report for Vale do Curaçá Property

VANCOUVER, Jan. 14, 2021 - Ero Copper Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: ERO) announces that it has filed the 2020 Technical Report for the Vale do Cura?? Property for the increase in mineral reserves and mineral resources previously announced on November 30, 2020.



The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator’s National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and can be found on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper Corp., headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the Vale do Cura?? Property, located in Bahia, Brazil. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, MCSA, 100% owner of the Vale do Cura?? Property with over 40 years of operating history in the region. The Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines. In addition to the Vale do Cura?? Property, MCSA owns 100% of the Boa Esperan?a development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Par?, Brazil and the Company owns 97.6% of the NX Gold Mine, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Vale do Cura??, Boa Esperan?a and NX Gold properties, can be found on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).