Cruz Cobalt Corporate Update

01:43 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, January 14, 2021 - Cruz Cobalt Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A2DMG8) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has repriced the four million options announced today, to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company from .07 cents to now having an exercise price of .075 cents. All other terms of the options remain the same.

Cruz Cobalt Corp.

"James Nelson"

James Nelson
President, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary and Director

