Cruz Cobalt Corporate Update

Vancouver, January 14, 2021 - Cruz Cobalt Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A2DMG8) ("Cruz" or the "Company") has repriced the four million options announced today, to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company from .07 cents to now having an exercise price of .075 cents. All other terms of the options remain the same.

If you would like to be added to Cruz's news distribution list, please send your email address to info@cruzcobaltcorp.com.

Cruz Cobalt Corp.

"James Nelson"

James Nelson

President, Chief Executive Officer, Secretary and Director

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

James Nelson, CEO and Director

T: 604-899-9150

Toll free: 1-855-599-9150

E: info@cruzcobaltcorp.com

W: www.cruzcobaltcorp.com

Twitter: @CruzCobalt

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72124