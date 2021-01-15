Osisko Mining Announces C$60 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX: OSK)

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 - Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX: OSK) ("Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters") in connection with a "bought deal" private placement financing (the "Offering") of an aggregate of 11,215,000 common shares of the Corporation that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec)) (the "Flow-Through Shares").

The Flow-Through Shares will be issued at a price of C$5.35 (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$60,000,250. In addition, the Corporation will grant the Underwriters an option (the "Underwriter's Option") to sell an additional 1,870,000 Flow-Through Shares, at the Issue Price for additional gross proceeds of C$10,004,500, exercisable 48 hours prior to closing.

The gross proceeds from the issue and sale of the Flow-Through Shares will be used by the Corporation to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Corporation's projects in Québec on or before December 31, 2022. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares effective December 31, 2021.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 12, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities. The Flow-Through Shares to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 19, 2020 and supported by the technical report entitled "An updated mineral resource estimate for the Windfall Lake Project, Located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada" and dated April 3, 2020 (with an effective date of January 3, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.5 g/t, comprises 4,127,000 tonnes at 9.1 g/t Au (1,206,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 14,532,000 tonnes at 8.40 g/t Au (3,938,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 19, 2020 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by Micon International Limited ("Micon") and BBA Inc ("BBA"), in accordance with NI 43-101 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of deformed sub-vertical zones plunging to the northeast. Vein-type or pyrite replacement-type styles of mineralization crosscut syn-volcanic host rocks and syn-deformation felsic porphyry intrusions and are spatially associated with the contacts of the intrusions. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 2,000 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

