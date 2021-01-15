Sitka Gold Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Vancouver, January 15, 2021 - Sitka Gold Corp. (“Sitka” or the “Company”) (CSE:SIG) (CNSX:SIG.CN) (FSE:1RF) (OTC:SITKF) is is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares have begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”) effective today under the ticker symbol SITKF. B. Riley Securities acted as the Company's OTCQB sponsor. B. Riley Securities, Inc. is a full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc., based in Los Angeles with offices across the United States, providing corporate finance, research, sales and trading services.

“As a gold, silver and copper focused exploration company with a portfolio of projects located across North America, and more specifically, in Nevada, Arizona, Yukon and Nunavut, it was a logical step for Sitka to list on the OTCQB,” said Cor Coe, CEO and Director of Sitka. “Our listing on the OTCQB will help to increase Sitka’s visibility and accessibility to a growing audience of U.S. investors as the Company advances its multiple gold, silver and copper projects. On that note, the Company just received drill permits for its newly staked claim block at the Alpha Gold property in Nevada and anticipates mobilizing a drill rig to test a newly identified Carlin-style gold deposit target there in the next few weeks.”

About the OTCQB

The OTCQB offers developing Canadian companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing. Streamlined market standards enable Canadian companies to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors. To be eligible, Canadian companies must be current in their SEDAR reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

As a verified market with efficient access to U.S. investors, the OTCQB helps Canadian companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation. As a result, more Canadian companies are traded on OTC Markets than on New York Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange Market Nasdaq combined. The key benefits of trading on the OTC Markets includes efficient market standards, transparency and visibility. Companies may leverage their SEDAR disclosure (SEC Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b)). There are no Sarbanes-Oxley and SEC Reporting requirements to trade on OTCQB, bypassing burdensome, costly and duplicative NYSE and Nasdaq listing requirements.

OTCQB is recognized by the SEC as an established public market. OTCQB companies provide current company information and meet financial standards that enable brokers to more easily quote and trade a security. Companies engage a far greater network of U.S. investors, data distributors and media partners, ensuring U.S. investors have access to the same high-quality information that is available to investors in Canada, but through U.S. platforms and portals to conduct research.

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada and managed by a team of experienced mining industry professionals. The Company is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka currently has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the RC, Barney Ridge, Clear Creek and OGI properties in Yukon and the Burro Creek Gold property in Arizona. Sitka owns a 100% interest in its Alpha Gold property in Nevada, it’s Mahtin Gold property in the Yukon and it’s Coppermine River project in Nunavut. Directors and Management own approximately 15% of the outstanding shares of Sitka Gold Corp., a solid indication of their alignment with shareholders’ interests.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward?looking statements and forward?looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward?looking statements or information. Forward?looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “appear”, “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “approximate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe”, “would” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward?looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the expected timing and terms of the private placement, use of proceeds, anticipated work program, required approvals in connection with the work program and the ability to obtain such approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward?looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward?looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward?looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

