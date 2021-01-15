E79 Resources - President and CEO Rory Quinn

Toronto, Jan. 15, 2021 - Junior Mining Network / E79 Resources (CSE:ESNR) (CNSX:ESNR.CN) is systematically exploring its 100% owned and past producing Beaufort gold project located in the prolific Victorian Goldfields of Australia.

Spanning over 120 contiguous square kilometers, the Beaufort project boasts a 150+ year history that has included over 1.1 million ounces of historic gold production from alluvial-style goldfields. Despite this large historic production profile, the hard rock source of these alluvial goldfields has not been discovered to date.

E79 has been working to change that through extensive field work that to date has defined a large, 2000 meter long gold-arsenic-antimony geochemical anomaly at Beaufort. Phase one drilling on this high priority target is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

Beaufort shares a remarkably similar geochemical signature to that of Kirkland Lake Gold’s (TSX: KL) Fosterville gold mine located to the east, including similar aged rocks, host formations and nearby Devonian granite intrusions.

CEO Rory Quinn sits down with host Pat Beechinor and discusses Beaufort’s history and the significant plans E79 has 2021.

CLICK TO LISTEN TO INTERVIEW:

https://www.juniorminingnetwork.com/junior-miner-news/press-releases/2879-cse/esnr/91227-exclusive-interview-e79-resources-cse-esnr-president-and-ceo-rory-quinn.html

For more information contact:

Rory Quinn, President and CEO

Email: info@e79resources.com

Website: www.e79resources.com

Twitter: @E79Resources

About E79 Resources Corp.

E79 Resources is focused on exploring for Fosterville-type mineralization at its Beaufort and Myrtleford properties in the Victorian Goldfields, Australia. At Beaufort, an opportunity exists to explore for a hard rock source of a major alluvial goldfield along a structure that is known to host gold in the region. The Myrtleford property represents the consolidation of an entire historic gold camp with over 70 past producing gold mines on the property, where the bulk of historic mining stopped at the water table. The Company continues to evaluate corporate development opportunities in the underexplored and prolific Victorian Goldfields.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

