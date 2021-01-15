Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. Appoints New Director and Officers

Vancouver, January 15, 2021 - Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. (TSXV: BMG) ("BMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Luke Norman as a Director of the Company, Max Missiouk as Chief Financial Officer and Brian Morrison as Corporate Secretary.

Mr. Norman is a seasoned growth executive with 20 years of experience in the venture capital markets. He has raised in excess of $300M for both public and private companies predominantly in the resource sector. In recent years, Mr. Norman has operated a consultancy company to the metals and mining industry. He also co-founded Gold Standard Ventures Corp., a TSX-V and NYSE Market listed gold exploration company and US Gold Corp., listed on the Nasdaq exchange. He is the Chairman of Silver One Resources, a silver pre-development and exploration company, listed on the TSX-V and was recently appointed President and CEO of Leviathan Gold Ltd. Mr. Norman brings expertise in mineral exploration, finance, corporate governance, M&A and corporate leadership to his role as Director.

Mr. Missiouk has served as a Chief Financial Officer and Controller for a number of publicly listed resource and venture companies, including Millennial Lithium Corp., Allana Potash Corp. and Crocodile Gold Corp. Mr. Missiouk is a CPA (CMA) and has a postgraduate degree in banking and finance management.

Mr. Morrison received a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Northern British Columbia in 2004 and completed the Canadian securities course in 2006. From January 2005 to May 2008, Mr. Morrison was an account manager with Computershare Investor Services Inc. Since June 2008, he has been a self-employed consultant working in the area of public company administration. Mr. Morrison currently serves and has previously served as a Director, Chief Financial Officer, or Corporate Secretary of various publicly traded issuers.

The appointments of Mr. Luke Norman, Mr. Max Missiouk and Mr. Brian Morrison follow the resignation of Mr. Robert Meister as Director, CFO and Corporate Secretary. Black Mountain thanks Mr. Meister for his efforts and contributions to date.

The Company would also like to report the granting, subject to regulatory acceptance, of

1,295,000 incentive stock options to certain officers, directors, consultants and employees of the Company (the "Options"). The Options have a term of 5 years and are exercisable at a price of $0.50 per common share.

To find out more about Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. please contact Investor Relations at (604) 662-8184 or email info@blackmountaingoldusa.com.

Black Mountain Gold USA Corp.

"Graham Harris"

CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of title and mining rights or licenses, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, changes in laws, rules and regulations in Arizona which may impact upon the Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of those properties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$, fluctuations in the market for gold/silver, changes in exploration costs and government royalties, export policies or taxes in Arizona and other factors or information. The Company's current plans, expectations and intentions with respect to development of its business and of the Mohave Gold Project may be impacted by economic uncertainties arising out of Covid-19 pandemic or by the impact of current financial and other market conditions on its ability to secure further financing or funding of the Mohave Gold Project. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or

achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72184