Snowy Owl Gold Corp. Announces Listing on Canadian Securities Exchange, Trading to Commence

Vancouver, January 15, 2021 - Snowy Owl Gold Corp. (CSE: SNOW) ("Snowy Owl Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Listing Date

Trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE is anticipated to commence at the opening of the market on Monday, January 18th, 2021. The common shares of the Company will trade under the symbol "SNOW".

Company Highlights

100% registered property to Snowy Owl Gold consisting of 161 mineral claims covering a total area of 8,887.66 hectares containing prospective greenstone geology.

2020 exploration program consisting of an airborne geophysical survey identified follow up targets for Phase 1 exploration in 2021 (NI 43-101 Technical report available on SEDAR).

Low share float of 27.8 million shares outstanding and 35.8 million shares fully diluted.

Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., CEO of Snowy Owl Gold, comments, "January 18th, 2021 will mark a significant milestone for the Company as we commence trading on the CSE. The Snowy Owl team has done an excellent job creating this brand-new resource exploration company, and we look forward to building shareholder value by continuing to explore our Golden Eagle Property in Quebec, Canada. Lastly, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continuing support as we strive to become a leader in exploration and development."

About Snowy Owl Gold Corp.

Snowy Owl Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing gold projects in Quebec, Canada. The Company has 100% interest in the Golden Eagle Property, which consists of 161 map designated claims ("CDC") covering a total of 8,887.65 hectares (88.87 km2) within the Abitibi region located in Quebec, Canada. Additional information on Snowy Owl Gold Corp. is available at www.snowyowlgold.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Snowy Owl Gold Corp.

"Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo."

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Elyssia Patterson - CFO

Tel: +1 (778) 683 4324

Email: info@snowyowlgold.com

