Gold Resource Corporation Announces Resignation of Bill Conrad From the Board of Directors

15.01.2021  |  Accesswire

DENVER, January 15, 2021 - Gold Resource Corp. (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") announces Bill Conrad, a member of the Board of Directors, resigned from the Board due to personal reasons. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee will commence a search for a suitable candidate to appoint to the Board to fill the vacancy created by Mr. Conrad's resignation.

"We would like to thank Mr. Conrad for his 15 years of service at Gold Resource Corp. since he was appointed to the Board in 2006," stated Chairman of the Board, Mr. Alex Morrison. "We wish Bill continued success with his future endeavors including Fortitude Gold Corp.."

About GRC:
Gold Resource Corp. is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Contacts:
Corporate Development
Greg Patterson
303-320-7708
www.Goldresourcecorp.com

SOURCE: Gold Resource Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/624579/Gold-Resource-Corporation-Announces-Resignation-of-Bill-Conrad-From-the-Board-of-Directors


