Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 12m 2020 operational update

Tardan Operations and Production

Total 12m 2020 gold production was 953 kg (30,629 oz), an increase of 50% compared to 635 kg (20,407 oz) in 12m 2019.

During 2020, the Company’s main source of ore was the Pravoberezhniy deposit. Total stripping works amounted to 902 thousand m3. Ore mined amounted to 387 thousand tonnes with an average grade of 2.42 g/t (total gold in ore was 937 kg). In 2021, the Company will continue mining the Pravoberezhniy deposit.

In 2021 the Company will also undertake stripping works on Ore zone #3 and Ore body #26 of the Tardan deposit in order to secure access to ore on these ore bodies in 2022 and 2023.

Solcocon Production

During 2020, the Company produced 12 kg (386 oz) of alluvial gold at Solcocon compared to 54 kg (1,730 oz) in the previous period. This was due to the late start of alluvial production (August 2020 vs May 2019) because of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. This production is 100% outsourced.

Follow up on CIL Project

After start up in November 2019, the newly constructed CIL plant achieved projected throughput per working hour (50 t/hour) and gold recovery rate (91%) which have continued to be achieved throughout the full year of 2020.

Heap leach operations were discontinued at the end of December 2019. As a result, the Company didn’t crush any ore or produced any gold from the heap leach in 2020.





Production

Production unit 12m 2020 12m 2019 Change kg oz kg oz kg oz % Hard rock Tardan (heap leach) - - 525 16,867 (525) (16,867) (100%) Tardan (CIL) 953 30,629 110 3,540 843 27,089 766% Alluvial Solcocon 12 386 54 1,730 (42) (1,344) (77%) Total gold produced 965 31,014 689 22,137 276 8,877 40%

Tardan

unit. 12m 2020 12m 2019 Change Mining Waste stripping 000 m3 902 982 (80) (8%) Ore mined 000 tonnes 387 473 (86) (18%) Average grade g/t 2.42 2.42 Heap leach Ore stacking 000 tonnes - 334 (334) (100%) Grade g/t - 2.08 (2.08) (100%) Gold in ore stacked kg - 694 (694) (100%) Gold produced HL kg - 525 (525) (100%) CIL Ore processing 000 tonnes 394 38 356 937% Grade g/t 2.66 3.94 (1.28) (32%) Gold in ore kg 1,045 151 894 592% Gold produced CIL kg 953 110 843 766% Gold produced total kg 953 635 318 50% Warehouse on December 31 Ore 000 tonnes 101 108 (7) (6%) Grade g/t 2.03 2.90 (0.87) (30%)

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.30 CET on January 18th, 2021.

