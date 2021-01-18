Commander Identifies Targets at First Loon Gold Project and Expands Property, Pickle Lake, Ontario

Vancouver, January 18, 2021 - Commander Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CMD) ("Commander") has completed an initial geological and structural interpretation of the recent 800 line-kilometre airborne Magnetic and EM survey on its First Loon Project in the Pickle Lake Gold Belt of Ontario. The interpretation successfully identified three principal target areas based on magnetic and resistivity features and similarities extrapolated from nearby gold mining operations. As a result of this study, the company increased the property size by 60% to cover potential extensions of the new targets.

Highlights

8,892 ha land position in Pickle Lake Gold Belt, Ontario

Property covers 27 km trend of iron formations and major structures including the northeast extension of the Pickle Crow mine trend

New interpretation suggests that the underlying rocks are the southern limb of major syncline comprised of favourable Pickle Crow Assemblage rocks

Anomalous gold values in rock samples from the northern target

Geochemical till orientation survey results pending

The Pickle Lake greenstone belt is part of the Uchi Sub-province which hosts many gold occurrences and past and current producers including deposits in the Red Lake gold district some 250 km to the west. The First Loon Property (8,892 ha) is immediately southeast of the main cluster of past producing mines in the region that include the Pickle Crow, Central Patricia, and Dona Lake mines with total reported historical production of 2,300,000 ounces (ref. 2015 Institute on Lake Superior Geology, Fieldtrip Guidebook). Bedrock exposure in this region is extremely limited. The recent airborne geophysical survey with magnetic and resistivity data allows for an informed interpretation of underlying rock units and structures. Historical drill holes and mapping from fall 2020 have guided the interpretation. Results are presented in figures 1,2 and 3.

Key conclusions from the survey indicate that the main Pickle Crow mine trend crosses onto the property east of First Loon Lake, wraps around a prominent fold closure, continues southwest through the length of the project, and wraps around another fold closure. Major structures are inferred from obvious breaks and truncations in the geophysical patterns. Limited rock sampling of carbonate-altered iron formation in the North target area returned anomalous gold values with a maximum value of 192 ppb. Widely spaced till samples were collected over this area and are being processed for gold grain and associated indicator minerals as well as for geochemical analysis of clay fraction separates. Results are pending.

Robert Cameron states, "Plans for 2021 include a property wide program of mapping, channel sampling and till geochemistry. The targets identified to date have seen little historical exploration, despite proximity to significant gold mining operations. Given the extensive till cover and lack of bedrock exposure, Commander will focus on utilizing our newly acquired, detailed airborne geophysics and systematic geochemical sampling to define and prioritize specific targets."

QA/QC

Grab rock samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization. Samples were collected in the field by Stephen Wetherup P. Geo. Analytical work was completed by Activation Laboratories in Dryden, Ontario. Gold was analyzed by fire assay fusion of a 30-gram aliquot and other elements by ICP-MS from a 4-acid digestion. The airborne survey was completed by CGG, a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geophysical capabilities. A total of 800 line-kilometres of survey were flown at 100-meter line spacing.

Robert Cameron, P. Geo. is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release.

About Commander Resources:

Commander Resources is a Canadian focused exploration company that has leveraged its success in exploration through partnerships and sale of properties, while retaining equity and royalty interests. Commander has a portfolio of base and precious metal projects across Canada. Commander also retains royalties from properties that have been partnered, optioned or sold.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Cameron, P. Geo.

President and CEO

Figure 1: Interpreted Geology





Figure 2: Total Field Magnetics with Interpreted Structure





Figure 3: Apparent Resistivity with Interpreted Structure





To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72246