Brixton Metals Taps Porphyry at Camp Creek, Drilling 439m 0.34% CuEq, including 278m of 0.43% CuEq, including 105m of 0.60% CuEq with the bottom of the hole at 6.2m of 2.27% CuEq at its Thorn Project

VANCOUVER, Jan. 18, 2021 - Brixton Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQB: BBBXF) is pleased to provide the last batch of 2020 drilling results at its wholly owned Thorn Project, located in the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.



Highlights:

Hole THN20-181 intercepted porphyry style mineralization returning 439.42m of 0.34% CuEq including, 278.42m of 0.43% CuEq, including 105.42m of 0.60% CuEq



Hole THN20-181 bottomed in higher grade mineralization with the last 6.22m returning 2.27% CuEq



An IP chargeability anomaly of 3km by 2km was outlined around Camp Creek to 600-700m depth

Chairman and CEO of Brixton Metals, Gary R. Thompson stated, “We believe that hole 181 is confirmation of a new porphyry discovery at the Camp Creek Target. It’s evident from both this hole and the completed IP that most of the previous drilling was not deep enough to effectively test this porphyry target. With our 2021 exploration program at Thorn, we plan on drilling additional deep holes with the goal of locating the center of a potentially very large Cu-Au-Ag-Mo porphyry.”

Table 1. 2020 Drill Results from Camp Creek

Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (ppm) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Mo (ppm) CuEq (%) THN20-180 349.00 576.79 227.79 712.85 0.05 0.96 50.40 0.15 Including 555.00 576.79 21.79 1059.75 0.07 1.06 89.73 0.22 THN20-181 518.00 957.42 439.42 1889.60 0.07 2.41 139.83 0.34 Including 679.00 957.42 278.42 2347.42 0.09 2.57 195.83 0.43 Including 852.00 957.42 105.42 3201.80 0.11 3.75 335.41 0.60 Including 951.20 957.42 6.22 7745.34 0.21 7.62 2934.77 2.27 THN20-182 387.00 861.00 474.00 1060.84 0.05 0.93 72.67 0.19 Including 530.98 642.00 111.02 1382.82 0.07 1.31 105.00 0.26 Including 570.00 590.00 20.00 2535.95 0.12 2.09 113.47 0.44

Copper Equivalent (CuEq_ppm) = [(($Cu/g * Cu ppm) + ($Au/g * Au ppm) + ($Ag/g * Ag ppm) + ($Mo/g * Mo ppm))] / $Cu/g

Using the following metal prices (average daily prices during last 12 months) of Cu US$2.70/lb, Au $1759/oz, Ag $19.60/oz, Mo $11.20/lb.

The three deep Camp Creek holes drilled in 2020 display fairly consistent downhole patterns of mineralization and alteration (please refer to strip log THN20-181 in Figure 3). In the upper sections of the holes (to depths of approximately 300-400 metres), mineralized intervals are thin, reflecting polymetallic veins that are typically rich in pyrite, commonly with galena and sphalerite and the copper-bearing sulphosalt minerals tetrahedrite/tennantite. Only minor quartz veins are present, and chalcopyrite and molybdenite are largely absent. Sericitic alteration dominates the upper parts of the holes, with potassic (biotitic and K-feldspathic) assemblages gradually increasing downhole. Below about 300-400 metres depths, the holes are more consistently mineralized with copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum. The dominant copper mineral is chalcopyrite, not tetrahedrite/tennantite. Quartz veins are ubiquitous; potassic and locally silicic alteration predominate at depth. The overall patterns observed in the Camp Creek holes are consistent with those in a number of porphyry deposits worldwide that are exposed at a level above a "blind" copper-(gold-molybdenum) ore zones. The well mineralized 6.22m interval of 2.27 CuEq at the bottom of hole THN20-181 is dominated by pyrite and chalcopyrite hosted in a hydrothermal breccia, please see Figure 7 below at 953.11m depth.

Please see video link of Camp Creek drilling and IP Chargeability 3-D model: https://youtu.be/qVAsi7ha7Jg

Click here for Figure 1. Camp Creek Plan Map 2020 Collars and others, Thorn Project:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Figure-1_Jan18-2021.jpg

Click here for Figure 2. Camp Creek Long-Section - CuEq Drill Trace Histogram on Contoured CuEq Background:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Figure-2_18Jan2021.jpg

Click here for Figure 3. Hole THN20-181 Strip Log: Lithology, Porphyry Index, CuEq %, Cu, Au, Ag, Mo:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Figure-3_18Jan2021.jpg

The Mineral Deposits Research Unit (MDRU) Porphyry Index or MPIx is a porphyry geochemical vector index developed by the MDRU at the University of British Columbia. It ratios elements proximal to known porphyry deposits versus more distal elements. The equation is MPIx = [Cu/10 +Mo+(10*W)=(20*Sn)] / [(5*Sb)+(20*Tl)+Ag+AS+Li] (after Bouzari et al., 2019).

Click here for Figure 4. Camp Creek Section Looking North All Drilling Holes:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Figure-4_18Jan2021.jpg

A total of six IP geophysical survey lines were completed between 2020 and 2019. The survey lines were approximately 3km long and 300m apart and cut across Camp Creek. A high chargeability anomaly was identified to about 600-700m depth (maximum range of survey only) across most of the survey area of 25-38 mV and remains open in several directions, see video link above and IP and drilling section in Figure 5 below.

Click here for Figure 5. Camp Creek Drill Hole and IP Chargeability:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Figure-5_18Jan2021.jpg

Click here for Figure 6. Hole THN20-181 Core of Reference Photographs 674-833m:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Figure-6_18Jan2021.jpg

Click here for Figure 7. Hole THN20-181 Core of Reference Photographs 853-953m:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Figure-7_18Jan2021.jpg

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling was developed by Brixton Metals Corp.. An independent quality assurance and quality control review for Au, Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn and Mo was completed by Caroline Vallat, P.Geo., Geospark Consulting Inc.,(author) which returned overall strong accuracy and precision of the analytical results. The gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum duplicate pair assay results are well correlated, and it is the author’s opinion that strong precision is inferred within the reported analytical results. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp) and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream for at least every 20 drill core samples. Core samples were cut, bagged, zip-tied and sent directly to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, YT. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas over limits for Ag, Pb, Cu and Zn and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Standard instances analyzed with the 2020 Thorn samples have been reviewed and the independent author’s opinion is that there is inferred strong accuracy within the primary gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum assays. The 2020 Thorn project analytical results have been determined to be high quality and have passed this QAQC review.

The certified reference materials (standards) were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia and the standards inserted varied – depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous river/landscaping rock. Duplicates amounted to 68 sample pairs allowing for independent review of the sample assay precision. Seventy-three blanks inserted within the sample batches allowed for cleaning of the instrumentation and independent review of low assay grade accuracy, whereas 71 standards inserted allowed for independent review of the local assay accuracy. Secondary lab check sampling will also take place in order to monitor for any bias in the analytical results. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company’s website.

Mr. Antonio Celis, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the information in this press release.

Corporate Update

Mrs. Christina Anstey has been appointed Vice President of Exploration for the Company. Mrs. Anstey has a B.Sc degree in Geology from Memorial University of Newfoundland and over 9 years of experience in exploration. Prior to joining Brixton, she held the title of Senior Project Geologist managing the Bowser Regional Exploration Program for Pretivm Resources, an intermediate gold producer located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. During her time at Pretivm, Mrs. Anstey was responsible for planning and executing up to $10-million-dollar drilling, prospecting and mapping programs, which lead to several early stage discoveries of epithermal and porphyry targets.

Christina Anstey commented "I am extremely excited to be joining the dedicated management team at Brixton Metals and look forward to contributing to the advancement of multiple highly prospective Gold-Copper-Silver Targets that the Company has assembled over the years.”

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its gold, copper and silver projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: the Thorn copper-gold-silver and the Atlin Goldfields projects located in NWBC, the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt projects in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in NW Montana, USA. Brixton Metals Corp. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB and in the USA OTCQB market under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

