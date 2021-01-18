Trevali Mining Corp. Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Jeane Hull

VANCOUVER, Jan. 18, 2021 - Trevali Mining Corp. ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV), (BVL: TV), (OTCQX: TREVF), (Frankfurt: 4TI) today announced the appointment of Jeane Hull to its Board of Directors, effective February 1, 2021.

Jill Gardiner, Chair of the Board of Directors commented, "We are pleased to welcome Jeane to Trevali's Board. We ended an eventful year by completing a C$34.5 million equity offering, delivering strong results across our operations, and began 2021 with the announcement of the re-start of operations at Caribou. The appointment of Jeane to our Board is another important step for Trevali. She brings a wealth of operational skill and experience that will complement the current Board and serve as a valuable resource for management in the next phase of the Company's development."

Jeane Hull has over 35 years of operational leadership and engineering experience, most notably holding the positions of Chief Operating Officer for Rio Tinto plc at the Kennecott Utah Copper Mine and Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer of Peabody Energy Corp.. Ms. Hull has also held numerous management engineering and operations positions with Rio Tinto and affiliates. Prior to joining Rio Tinto, she held positions with Mobil Mining and Minerals, and has additional engineering, environmental and regulatory affairs experience in the public and private sector.

Ms. Hull is currently a director of Epiroc AB, Interfor Corporation and Pretium Resources Inc., and she also serves on the Advisory Board for South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. A Registered Professional Engineer (Retired), Ms. Hull holds a Bachelor of Science (Civil Eng.) from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and a Master of Business Administration degree from Nova Southeastern University.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management of the Company as of the date the statement is published, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the board and leadership transitions at Trevali, as well as the Company's growth strategies and planned development activities. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to management and organizational changes, the ability to optimize and grow the assets and operations of the Company, and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in the Company's annual information form, interim and annual audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Trevali provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

