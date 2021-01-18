Benz Mining: 50,000m Diamond Drilling Program and Large Surface EM Survey Underway at Eastmain

HIGHLIGHTS

First rig arrived on site on 13 January and is now drilling

First target of 2021 drill season is the newly identified footwall conductors

Numerous untested conductors from the 2020 EM campaign to be drilled in priority

FLEM underway covering 3km of potential strike extent of two trends (main mine trend and new hangingwall trend) with 2.13g/t Au rock chip sample at surface and 1m at 6.3g/t Au in an isolated shallow historical drillhole

Additional VTEM targets 1km in the hangingwall of the mine trend potentially linked to an untested additional conductive trend

2020 drilling assays expected in coming weeks

Toronto, January 18, 2021 - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) (the Company or Benz) is pleased to announce that its planned 50,000m diamond drilling campaign has started at the Eastmain Gold Project. The first hole being drilled targets the conductors recently identified 200m in the footwall of the Eastmain mine mineralization. A crew of geophysicists has mobilised to site and FLEM surveys have commenced.





Figure 1: Drill rig at Eastmain (note the first hole, EM21-143, is located 100m from the Eastmain camp)

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/72238_595677391421ba88_001full.jpg





3km of strike to be tested by FLEM

The 2021 FLEM program has commenced at the Target East area. Target East has historical outcrop sampling of 2.13g/t Au in rock.

In this area, three distinct groups of VTEM anomalies underline the potential presence of three conductive trends - the mine trend, the 2020 hanging-wall trend and a potential new conductive zone 1km in the hangingwall of the mine trend.

Current Surface EM survey area





Figure 2: Map view with location of current FLEM survey, simplified geology and VTEM anomalies



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/72238_benzfig2enhanced.jpg

CEO, Xavier Braud, commented:

"We are delighted to have the whole team back working on site. The strict Covid19 management plan we implemented last year allowed us to resume work and we have to acknowledge the dedication of our exploration team. The first holes of 2021 are targeting conductors identified during last year's EM campaign whilst the geophysics crew on site will expand the footprint of the EM surveys to the southeast of the Project. We have enough undrilled conductors from the 2020 EM campaign to provide targets for the first three months of drilling. In the meantime, we will be running an intensive EM survey to generate additional targets in a system which already has the hallmarks of a large mineral system."





Figure 3: Schematic cross section with all EM conductors, 2020 drilling highlighting the new footwall conductors, potentially third newly identified trend in the footwall of the Eastmain mine

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1818/72238_595677391421ba88_005full.jpg

The Eastmain Gold Project, situated on the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada, currently hosts a NI 43-101 and JORC (2012) compliant resource of 376,000oz at 7.9gpt gold (Indicated: 236,500oz at 8.2gtp gold, Inferred: 139,300oz at 7.5gtp gold). The existing gold mineralization is associated with 15-20% semi-massive to massive pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite in highly deformed and altered rocks making it amenable to detection using electromagnetic techniques. Multiple gold occurrences have been identified by previous explorers over a 10km long zone along strike from the Eastmain Mine with very limited but highly encouraging testing outside the existing resource area.

This press release was prepared under supervision and approved by Dr. Danielle Giovenazzo, P.Geo, acting as Benz's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Benz Mining Corp.

Benz Mining Corp. brings together an experienced team of geoscientists and finance professionals with a focused strategy to acquire and develop mineral projects with an emphasis on safe, low risk jurisdictions favourable to mining development. Benz is earning a 100% interest in the former producing high grade Eastmain gold mine, Ruby Hill West and Ruby Hill East projects in Quebec.

The Eastmain Gold Project is situated within the Upper Eastmain Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada and currently hosts a NI 43-101 and JORC (2012) compliant resource of 376,000oz at 7.9gpt gold. The existing gold mineralization is associated with 15-20% semi-massive to massive pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite making it amenable to detection by electromagnetics. Several gold mineralization occurrences have been identified by previous explorers over a 10km long zone along strike from the Eastmain Mine with very limited testing outside the existing resource area.

