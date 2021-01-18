Global Energy Metals Engages Qubex Capital as Financial Advisor

Vancouver, January 18, 2021 - Global Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:GEMC) | (OTC:GBLEF) | (FSE:5GE1) (“Global Energy Metals”, the “Company” and/or “GEMC”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Qubex Capital Inc. ("Qubex Capital") as financial advisor. Qubex will assist in reviewing various financing strategies and aiding in the identification and evaluation of strategic proposals to strengthen the Company’s exposure to the junior resource market focused within the battery and clean energy sector, with a view to maximizing shareholder value.

Steven Velimirovic, Managing Diretor of Qubex comments:

“Qubex looks forward to working with Global Energy Metals and support their financial and strategic growth initiatives as they continue to build exposure and capitalize on the the bullish battery metals market.”

Mitchell Smith, President, CEO and Director also comments:

“We are pleased to have engaged an innovative, resource focused firm to represent Global Energy Metals as we take the next steps in maximizing investment exposure in the battery supply chain. We look forward to working with Qubex to evaluate, develop and execute on financing strategies that are well aligned with our business strategy.

Additionally we believe that given Qubex’s extensive network that they will be well positioned to identify attractive business combination opportunities in industries related to electrification as well as in broader disruptive technology sectors, providing GEMC with an opportunity for transformational growth and shareholder value creation.”

Qubex Capital is an independent, full-service capital markets company that through significant global experience and exposure to an extensive network of relationships with management teams of public and private companies, private equity and venture capital sponsors, other public investors, investment bankers and lenders across multiple sectors, including the mining, technology and technology services sectors, will provide M&A and financing advice which will be instrumental in Global Energy’s efforts.

Qubex Capital is headed by Mr. Steven Velimirovic who, having over 15 years of investment banking experience, has advised on a number of prominent M&A, equity and debt transactions totaling over USD $50 billion in the mining industry. Mr. Velimirovic has devised and implemented various strategic advisory initiatives in major mineral resource markets globally having formerly worked with BMO Capital Markets, UBS and Société Générale.

There can be no assurances that any transaction will result from these matters and the Company will apprise shareholders of any developments.

Werner Lake Update

CBLT Inc. (“CBLT”) has informed GEMC that it will not be proceeding with the Werner Lake acquisition at this time as previously announced on November 26, 2020. Road access to Werner Lake is only from Ontario through Manitoba and back into Ontario to reach the property. This access issue means CBLT has not been able to, and for the foreseeable future will not be able to, complete its technical due diligence until the easing of restrictions related to COVID-19, and as a result management cannot deliver a complete due diligence report to CBLT’s board of directors.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals is focused on offering investment exposure to the raw materials deemed critical for the growing rechargeable battery market, by building a diversified global portfolio of battery mineral assets including project stakes and sector specific equity positions. GEMC anticipates growing its business through the acquisition and development of battery mineral projects alongside key strategic partners. The Company holds 100% of the Millennium Cobalt Project and two neighbouring discovery stage exploration-stage cobalt assets in Mount Isa, Australia positioning it as a leading cobalt-copper explorer and developer in the famed mining district in Queensland, Australia. The Company holds an 85% interest in two battery mineral projects, the Lovelock Cobalt Mine and Treasure Box Project, located on the doorstep of the world’s largest lithium-ion battery production plant, GigaNevada that Tesla Motors Ltd. and partner Panasonic Corp. have built in Nevada, USA. Additionally, the Company holds a 70% interest in the past-producing Werner Lake Cobalt Mine project in Ontario, Canada.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

GEMC’s operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

