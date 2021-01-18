Ellis Martin Report: EMX Royalty Corp's Dr. Eric Jensen on Contrarian Investments that Can Pay Off:

Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for a chat with Dr. Eric Jensen, the General Manager of Exploration for EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) EMX is a precious and base metals royalty company. The company's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies.EMX has a sizable global portfolio of assets, a strong treasury and no debt. Dr. Jensen graduated from Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota in 1993 with a B.A. in Geology, and received his Ph.D. in Economic Geology from the Center for Mineral Resources at the University of Arizona in 2003.In this segment, Dr. Jensen discusses the burgeoning battery metal sector and the company's assets in Northern Europe.To view the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/104114/emx





About EMX Royalty Corp:



EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSE:EMX) (CVE:EMX) (FRA:6E9) is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to the risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol EMX.





Source:

EMX Royalty Corp.





Contact:

Mr. Scott S. Close 10001 W. Titan Road Littleton, CO, USA 80125 Email: sclose@emxroyalty.com Phone: +1 (303) 973-8585 www.emxroyalty.com