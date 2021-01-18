Norvista Capital Corporation Announces Special Dividend

Toronto, January 18, 2021 - Norvista Capital Corp. (TSXV: NVV) ("Norvista") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared the payment of a special cash dividend of $0.03 per common share (the "Special Dividend"). The Special Dividend will be payable on February 9, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 26, 2021. Payment of the Special Dividend is not subject to any conditions.

Norvista is a resource-based merchant bank with an investment portfolio of public securities issued by companies engaged in precious and base metal exploration and development. The portfolio is comprised primarily of three core investee companies with operations located in Mexico, Canadad and the United States. Norvista's core investee companies are Minera Alamos Inc., Rockcliff Metals Corp. and Nevada Zinc Corporation. The Company seeks to monetize its investments through a combination of direct market sales, share disposition transactions with strategic purchasers or investee company share distributions to Norvista shareholders. All or a portion of the proceeds from the sale of investee company shares may be distributed to Norvista shareholders at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.

