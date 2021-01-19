Blackrock Announces Award of Restricted Share Units

Vancouver, January 18, 2021 - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") announces the award under its Restricted Share Unit Plan of an aggregate of 466,800 restricted share units ("RSUs") to its directors, officers and employees. Each RSU entitles the recipient to receive one common share of the Company, or a cash payment equal to the equivalent for one common share of the Company, following the vesting period of the RSU. The RSUs awarded will vest as to one-third on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant.

The RSU awards are subject to any necessary regulatory approvals.

About Blackrock Gold Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio consisting of low-sulfidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada, and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Pollard, President & CEO

Blackrock Gold Corp.

Phone: 604 817-6044

Email: andrew@blackrockgoldcorp.com

