Xander Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, January 18, 2021 - Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) (OTC:XNDRF) (the “Company”) announces that, further to its news release of December 18, 2020 and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) issuing a total of 1,527,780 flow-through units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.18 per Unit for total gross proceeds of $275,000.40.

Each Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one-half of one non-flow through common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share (each, a “Share”) at a price of $0.26 per Share for a period of two years.

The Company paid finder’s fees totalling $20,000 and 111,111 finder warrants (the “Finder’s Warrants”) to Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. The Finder’s Warrants are non-transferable and exercisable at $0.18 per Finder’s Warrant for a period of two years.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a 4-month hold period in Canada. The Company will use the gross proceeds of the Private Placement for exploration of mineral properties.

