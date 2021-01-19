Cleveland-Cliffs Donates $1 Million to Address Food Insecurity in Over 35 Communities Across North America

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that its philanthropic organization, The Cleveland-Cliffs Foundation, has made several commitments totaling more than $1 million in cash contributions to several food distribution organizations in the local communities where the Company operates throughout the United States and Canada. The Foundation plans to distribute the majority of its funding immediately.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We sadly recognize that, throughout the United States and Canada, millions of households are experiencing food insecurity amid the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. As a direct consequence, local food banks are being challenged to respond to the needs of a growing number of their fellow citizens. As a leader in the North American steel industry and a prominent employer in many of the communities where we operate, we believe that Cleveland-Cliffs has a role to play in supporting these food banks. We are helping our neighbors facing hunger, and we encourage other employers to step up and tackle the issue of hunger by also supporting local food banks.”

Cleveland-Cliffs is collaborating with 44 food distribution organizations in over 35 communities across the United States – in Ohio, Alabama, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia – as well as in the Province of Ontario, in Canada. The Company’s total contribution is estimated to provide up to 10 million meals, which is based on guidance from hunger-relief organizations in the United States.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest supplier of iron ore pellets in North America. In 2020, Cleveland-Cliffs acquired two major steelmakers, AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, vertically integrating its legacy iron ore business with quality-focused steel production and emphasis on the automotive end market. Cleveland-Cliffs’ fully integrated portfolio includes custom-made pellets and Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI); flat-rolled carbon steel, stainless, electrical, plate, tin and long steel products; as well as carbon and stainless steel tubing, hot and cold stamping and tooling. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 25,000 people across its mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.clevelandcliffs.com.

