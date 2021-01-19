Talisker Intersects 22.60 g/t Au Over 0.5m Within 1.55 g/t Au over 36.95m of Near Surface Gold Mineralization in Charlotte Zone at the Bralorne Project

TORONTO, January 19, 2021 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce assay results from holes SB-2020-020, SB-2020-021 (partial results) and SB-2020-019 (final results) from its resource drill out drill program at the Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia.

Key Points:

Drilling continues to demonstrate structural continuity of the recently identified close to surface Charlotte Zone, as well as extensions of the 51-vein target.

Multiple intercepts further demonstrate the potential for Charlotte to host broader zones of near-surface gold mineralization.

A previously unidentified vein was also intersected close to surface - its relationship to adjacent veins is yet to be determined.

A total of 31 vein targets validated (on 14 known veins) and three new vein discoveries were confirmed in 2020 program.

Talisker completed 21,547.95m of drilling in 2020. The Company recently announced an expansion of its drilling program adding an additional 50,000 metres for 2021. A total of 4,766 samples are awaiting assay at the lab.

50,000m resource drilling program currently underway with four drill rigs on site.

As of the end of 2020, Talisker has completed 21,547.95m of drilling at the Bralorne Gold Project, results of which continue to verify and prioritize the interpreted expansion and continuity of targeted vein corridors. A further 4,766 core samples are currently at the laboratory pending release. Today's results are highlighted by the intersection of a broad zone of near-surface gold mineralization in the recently identified Charlotte Zone which returned 22.60 g/t gold over 0.50m within 1.55 g/t gold over 36.95m. Importantly, this zone was intersected at a downhole depth of only 208m (Figure 1, 2, 3). With the validation drill program completed last year, drilling in 2021 is primarily focussed on infill drilling the validated vein corridors; however, the identification of broad zones of gold mineralization close to surface within the Charlotte, Empire and Knight Zones situated above high-grade vein corridors at depth will also continue to be assessed.

Highlights include:

SB-2020-021 22.60 g/t gold over 0.50m, from 226.80m to 227.30m, within 1.55 g/t gold over 36.95m from 208.45m to 245.40m. 5.42 g/t gold over 0.50m, from 79.50m to 80.00m, within 1.00 g/t gold over 7.85m from 78.85m to 86.70m.

SB-2020-020 6.46 g/t gold over 0.50m, from 80.00m to 80.50m, within 2.17 g/t gold over 2.50m from 80.00m to 82.50m. 8.31 g/t gold over 1.20m, from 748.80m to 750.00m, within 5.07 g/t gold over 2.20m from 748.80m to 751.00m.



Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker commented, "Today's results further highlight the potential for broad zones of near-surface gold mineralization Charlotte Zone that complement the high-grade gold mineralization at depth that remains the primary target for Talisker's resource drilling program in 2021. With the validation drill phase successfully completed at the end of last year, Talisker enters 2021 with confidence on the back of a verified geological model at Bralorne. Together with the four drill rigs on site, office and accommodation infrastructure upgrades underway, 2021 is shaping to be an exciting year for Talisker, both at Bralorne and at its Spences Bridge greenfields project where several targets are expected to be drill tested later this year."

SB-2020-019 full preliminary results have now been received for this hole. Drilling intersected the 53HW splay at 968.70 metres returning 3.03 g/t gold over 2.6m. The hole was drilled to a final depth of 1,223.10m on October 16, 2020. Other highlights from this hole can be seen in the press release dated November 26, 2020.

SB-2020-020 full preliminary results have now been received for this hole. A new vein was intersected at 80.00m depth and returned 6.46 g/t Au over 0.50m inside a broader interval of 2.17 g/t Au over 2.50m. The Vein 51 target was intercepted at 748.80m and produced a high of 8.31 g/t Au over 1.20m within a broader interval of 5.07 g/t Au over 2.20m. This holed drilled to a final depth of 1,055.50m on November 1, 2020.

SB-2020-021 partial assay results have been received. The Charlotte Zone HW (hanging wall) returned shallow intercepts of 5.42 g/t Au over 0.50m within a broader mineralized zone of 1.0 g/t Au over 7.85m from 78.85m downhole and 22.60 g/t Au over 0.50m within a large, mineralized envelope of 1.55 g/t Au over 36.95m from 208.45m depth. This hole was drilled to a final depth of 773.20m on November 4, 2020. Further results from this hole are pending.

Bralorne Gold Project Drill Holes SB-2020-019, 020, 021 Diamond Drill Hole Name From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Interpreted Structure Method Reported SB-2020-019 968.70 969.20 0.50 3.71 53 HW Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 969.20 969.70 0.50 3.00 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 969.70 970.25 0.55 2.08 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 970.25 970.75 0.50 2.68 Au-AA24 SB-2020-019 970.75 971.30 0.55 3.72 Au-AA24 SB-2020-020 80.00 80.50 0.50 6.46 New Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-020 80.50 81.50 1.00 2.05 Au-AA24 SB-2020-020 81.50 82.50 1.00 0.15 Au-AA24 SB-2020-020 748.80 750.00 1.20 8.31 51 Vein Au-AA24 SB-2020-020 750.00 751.00 1.00 1.18 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 78.85 79.50 0.65 1.75 Charlotte HW Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 79.50 80.00 0.50 5.42 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 80.00 80.50 0.50 3.59 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 80.50 81.00 0.50 0.30 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 81.00 81.50 0.50 0.26 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 81.50 82.00 0.50 0.32 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 82.00 83.00 1.00 0.50 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 83.00 84.00 1.00 0.32 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 84.00 85.50 1.50 0.22 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 85.50 86.20 0.70 0.03 Charlotte HW Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 86.20 86.70 0.50 1.19 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 208.45 209.10 0.65 1.27 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 209.10 210.15 1.05 0.69 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 210.15 211.05 0.90 0.26 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 211.05 212.20 1.15 0.12 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 212.20 213.30 1.10 0.04 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 213.30 214.00 0.70 0.69 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 214.00 214.50 0.50 1.06 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 214.50 215.20 0.70 0.35 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 215.20 215.70 0.50 0.89 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 215.70 216.45 0.75 1.11 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 216.45 217.00 0.55 0.58 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 217.00 217.50 0.50 0.16 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 217.50 218.00 0.50 0.35 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 218.00 218.65 0.65 0.60 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 218.65 219.45 0.80 0.81 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 219.45 219.95 0.50 0.53 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 219.95 221.00 1.05 1.22 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 221.00 222.00 1.00 0.00 No Recovery SB-2020-021 222.00 223.35 1.35 0.68 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 223.35 224.20 0.85 2.89 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 224.20 224.70 0.50 4.20 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 224.70 225.50 0.80 1.50 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 225.50 226.00 0.50 1.57 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 226.00 226.80 0.80 2.04 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 226.80 227.30 0.50 22.60 Au-GRA22 SB-2020-021 227.30 228.00 0.70 2.88 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 228.00 228.85 0.85 2.89 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 228.85 229.75 0.90 1.35 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 229.75 230.70 0.95 2.59 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 230.70 231.25 0.55 2.86 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 231.25 232.00 0.75 2.70 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 232.00 233.20 1.20 1.03 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 233.20 234.50 1.30 0.68 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 234.50 235.60 1.10 1.81 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 235.60 236.65 1.05 1.01 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 236.65 237.20 0.55 2.01 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 237.20 238.20 1.00 1.34 Charlotte Zone Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 238.20 239.20 1.00 2.07 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 239.20 240.30 1.10 2.57 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 240.30 241.10 0.80 2.83 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 241.10 242.05 0.95 0.69 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 242.05 243.00 0.95 0.52 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 243.00 244.00 1.00 1.29 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 244.00 244.50 0.50 0.54 Au-AA24 SB-2020-021 244.50 245.40 0.90 0.12 Au-AA24

Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2020-019 has collar orientation of Azimuth 193; Dip -55. Diamond drill hole SB-2020-020 has collar orientation of Azimuth 189; Dip -67. Diamond drill hole SB-2020-021 has collar orientation of Azimuth 187; Dip -50. True widths are estimated 40 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core measurements where available. Method reported includes the most up to date information as of this press release.

Talisker is providing an opportunity for shareholders and other interested parties to participate in a Webinar to be held at 4 pm ET on Thursday, January 21st. To register, please click on the following link - https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__VZMFpIsSKimsGz90M6pqw. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 278,364 hectares over 256 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3 m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release.

Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global, at their laboratory in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold and in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (code Au-AA24), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4-Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr).

Gold assay technique Au-AA24 has an upper detection limit of 10ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the Au-AA24 technique is sent for gravimetric finish via method Au-GRA22 which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 3 ppm Au are re-analysed with method Au-SCR24 which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Figure 1: Oblique view of the Bralorne deposit showing the location of drill holes included in this release, target veins/panels and interpreted vein corridors (coloured zones), historic mine stopes and historic drift samples.

Figure 2: Long section view of the Bralorne deposit showing the location of drill holes included in this release, target veins/panels and interpreted vein corridors (coloured zones), historic mine stopes and historic drift samples.

Figure 3: Cross-section view of the Bralorne deposit showing the location of drill holes included in this release, target veins/panels and interpreted vein corridors (coloured zones), historic mine stopes and historic drift samples.

