Skeena Intersects Thick Intercept Grading 9.12 g/t AuEq over 49.60 metres within the 21C Zone Development Buffer at Eskay Creek

VANCOUVER, January 19, 2021 - Skeena Resources Ltd. (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional diamond drill core results from the Phase 1 and Phase 2 combined campaigns of definition and exploration drilling at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Phase 2 infill program, focused upon resource category conversions for the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on open-pit constrained resources, is now complete. Six drill rigs are now active at the Project performing near-mine exploration. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.

Eskay Creek Infill Drilling Highlights 21B and 21C Zones

3.18 g/t Au, 27 g/t Ag (3.54 g/t AuEq) over 40.50 m (SK-20-492)

4.67 g/t Au, 35 g/t Ag (5.14 g/t AuEq) over 21.50 m (SK-20-493)

4.73 g/t Au, 67 g/t Ag (5.63 g/t AuEq) over 22.80 m (SK-20-563)

5.69 g/t Au, 151 g/t Ag (7.70 g/t AuEq) over 22.11 m (SK-20-584)

7.17 g/t Au, 146 g/t Ag (9.12 g/t AuEq) over 49.60 m (SK-20-579)

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

Thick High-Grade Intersection within 21C Zone Development Buffer

The completed Phase 2 infill program was designed to convert Inferred resources to Indicated and Measured categories; results are encouraging and continue to demonstrate the high tenor of the proposed Eskay Creek open-pit mine. Most notably, the intersection of 7.17 g/t Au, 146 g/t Ag (9.12 g/t AuEq) over 49.60 m in the 21C Zone (SK-20-579) is within the 25 m "development buffer" around historic workings that Skeena was previously restricted from drilling. Mineralization here is hosted largely in footwall rhyolite flows and breccias with a short interval of lessor grade contained within the hanging wall Contact Mudstone. The drill hole pierced historical backfilled workings (at 158.00-159.50 m) which was incorporated as zero grade dilution within the reporting of the length-weighted composite, above.

Approximately 200 m to the east in the 21B Zone, unexpected remnant mineralization, left by the previous operator, was intersected in the Contact Mudstone in the immediate hanging wall to a backfilled stope as demonstrated by 13.32 g/t AuEq over 2.61 m (SK-20-563). In the footwall to the same stope, additional high-grade was expected in the rhyolite and was confirmed by a thick intersection grading 5.63 g/t AuEq over 22.80 m. This corroborates the existing rhyolite-hosted inferred resources.

Overall, the incoming results from the Phase 2 infill drilling program continue to validate the predicted and modelled Inferred mineralization which was informed by widely spaced historical drill holes in the Skeena 2019 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mining exploration company focused on developing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling at Eskay Creek to advance the project to Prefeasibility. Skeena is also exploring the past-producing Snip gold mine.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2020 Length-Weighted Drill Hole Gold and Silver Composites:

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Zone Phase SK-20-492 142.00 182.50 40.50 3.18 27 3.54 21B PHASE 2 Including 143.24 144.00 0.76 8.89 214 11.74 21B PHASE 2 and 144.00 145.00 1.00 11.10 229 14.15 21B PHASE 2 and 160.50 162.00 1.50 11.45 10 11.58 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-493 146.00 167.50 21.50 4.67 35 5.14 21B PHASE 2 Including 149.15 150.10 0.95 12.10 224 15.09 21B PHASE 2 and 152.00 152.60 0.60 11.35 90 12.55 21B PHASE 2 and 152.60 153.29 0.69 10.05 76 11.06 21B PHASE 2 and 153.29 154.17 0.88 21.50 110 22.97 21B PHASE 2 and 154.17 155.00 0.83 13.95 42 14.51 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-493 174.00 179.89 5.89 1.21 8 1.31 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-495 146.00 147.00 1.00 2.35 45 2.95 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-495 152.50 165.00 12.50 2.79 6 2.87 21B PHASE 2 Including 157.00 158.50 1.50 12.05 <5 12.05 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-495 174.00 182.00 8.00 1.14 6 1.22 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-496 159.75 162.50 2.75 2.00 7 2.09 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-496 169.50 177.50 8.00 2.81 6 2.89 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-508 142.25 144.14 1.89 3.31 162 5.47 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-508 149.02 150.07 1.05 0.74 5 0.81 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-508 153.57 156.50 2.93 0.87 7 0.95 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-509 138.51 141.94 3.43 1.20 273 4.85 21C PHASE 2 Including 140.14 140.94 0.80 1.87 651 10.55 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-509 146.00 156.50 10.50 0.94 5 1.01 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-509 162.65 165.00 2.35 1.44 5 1.51 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-509 185.00 189.44 4.44 0.73 5 0.80 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-509 194.00 200.00 6.00 5.90 44 6.48 21C PHASE 2 Including 196.50 197.34 0.84 19.35 108 20.79 21C PHASE 2 and 197.34 198.50 1.16 13.05 131 14.80 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-510 95.78 97.00 1.22 0.59 9 0.71 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-510 136.00 160.50 24.50 1.39 95 2.66 21C PHASE 2 Including 140.00 140.64 0.64 4.25 2130 32.65 21C PHASE 2 and 140.64 141.27 0.63 3.73 553 11.10 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-511 139.31 144.50 5.19 1.54 13 1.71 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-511 149.33 152.00 2.67 0.89 8 0.99 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-511 155.05 159.50 4.45 0.74 5 0.81 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-511 164.00 168.50 4.50 1.37 5 1.43 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-511 173.00 181.00 8.00 1.71 5 1.78 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-512 129.50 131.00 1.50 0.81 5 0.88 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-512 139.50 141.00 1.50 0.26 75 1.26 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-512 147.00 148.50 1.50 0.57 10 0.70 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-512 162.50 179.00 16.50 1.73 5 1.80 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-513 135.20 142.30 7.10 2.51 92 3.74 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-513 150.60 161.00 10.40 2.64 5 2.70 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-513 165.50 182.50 17.00 2.52 5 2.58 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-514 143.00 147.00 4.00 0.73 6 0.81 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-514 152.00 153.02 1.02 0.69 6 0.77 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-514 157.00 160.00 3.00 1.03 5 1.10 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-514 168.50 174.50 6.00 0.97 5 1.03 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-514 179.00 180.50 1.50 1.81 5 1.88 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-514 187.00 188.50 1.50 0.72 5 0.79 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-515 139.14 143.85 4.71 9.35 13 9.53 21C PHASE 1 Including 139.14 140.00 0.86 41.30 15 41.50 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-515 154.50 162.00 7.50 0.92 5 0.98 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-515 167.91 183.50 15.59 2.97 5 3.03 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-515 192.50 196.75 4.25 0.64 5 0.71 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-516 149.07 164.00 14.93 1.78 6 1.85 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-516 170.00 191.50 21.50 1.52 5 1.59 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-517 139.75 144.97 5.22 4.23 56 4.98 21C PHASE 1 Including 139.75 140.33 0.58 16.80 133 18.57 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-517 151.65 154.00 2.35 1.23 5 1.29 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-517 163.80 181.00 17.20 2.01 6 2.10 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-518 139.12 145.55 6.43 5.63 80 6.69 21C PHASE 2 Including 141.00 142.00 1.00 11.40 202 14.09 21C PHASE 2 and 142.00 143.00 1.00 12.20 103 13.57 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-518 151.32 153.75 2.43 0.90 7 1.00 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-518 168.00 175.00 7.00 3.24 5 3.31 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-518 182.00 183.00 1.00 0.96 5 1.03 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-518 188.00 189.00 1.00 2.11 5 2.18 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-519 140.49 146.25 5.76 1.55 24 1.87 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-519 154.50 162.00 7.50 1.39 5 1.46 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-519 168.35 181.00 12.65 2.07 5 2.14 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-519 185.50 191.50 6.00 0.89 5 0.96 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-520 127.50 134.16 6.66 4.01 55 4.74 21C PHASE 2 Including 131.00 132.05 1.05 12.95 170 15.22 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-520 142.80 148.52 5.72 2.27 291 6.16 21C PHASE 2 Including 143.98 144.87 0.89 8.10 1785 31.90 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-521 119.26 123.40 4.14 3.70 89 4.88 21C PHASE 2 Including 119.26 120.00 0.74 12.05 142 13.94 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-521 131.78 144.40 12.62 0.78 42 1.34 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-522 145.22 148.42 3.20 3.67 393 8.91 21C PHASE 2 Including 146.49 147.00 0.51 11.90 2060 39.37 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-522 152.50 158.00 5.50 4.80 8 4.90 21C PHASE 2 Including 156.00 157.00 1.00 15.50 <5 15.50 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-523 138.51 145.75 7.24 1.65 374 6.64 21C PHASE 2 Including 138.51 139.25 0.74 3.87 1140 19.07 21C PHASE 2 and 139.25 140.10 0.85 4.44 457 10.53 21C PHASE 2 and 140.89 141.70 0.81 1.86 648 10.50 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-524 111.03 122.19 11.16 2.62 31 3.03 21C PHASE 2 Including 114.00 115.50 1.50 13.10 21 13.38 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-524 129.20 142.92 13.72 1.12 95 2.38 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-524 153.09 157.00 3.91 3.96 10 4.09 21C PHASE 2 Including 154.09 155.12 1.03 9.99 6 10.07 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-525 130.25 140.00 9.75 1.08 212 3.91 21C PHASE 2 Including 134.00 135.00 1.00 1.51 1905 26.91 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-525 143.60 159.30 15.70 3.80 6 3.87 21C PHASE 2 Including 145.00 146.50 1.50 14.75 5 14.82 21C PHASE 2 and 146.50 147.20 0.70 11.70 15 11.90 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-526 143.25 149.00 5.75 1.41 156 3.49 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-527 127.38 142.25 14.87 1.25 35 1.71 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-527 146.72 160.00 13.28 4.77 8 4.88 21C PHASE 2 Including 149.00 150.05 1.05 10.55 10 10.68 21C PHASE 2 and 150.05 151.35 1.30 12.10 8 12.21 21C PHASE 2 and 159.00 160.00 1.00 16.20 19 16.45 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-528 137.50 143.00 5.50 0.35 36 0.83 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-528 147.00 148.00 1.00 1.40 5 1.47 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-529 139.00 143.63 4.63 1.22 14 1.40 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-529 150.90 169.00 18.10 1.65 5 1.72 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-529 173.50 176.50 3.00 1.21 5 1.28 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-530 133.00 134.40 1.40 0.79 5 0.86 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-530 142.00 146.50 4.50 0.76 8 0.86 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-530 151.75 169.50 17.75 0.91 5 0.98 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-530 175.50 178.50 3.00 0.96 7 1.05 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-531 136.16 140.24 4.08 0.70 37 1.19 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-531 154.43 156.29 1.86 0.85 5 0.91 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-531 163.50 175.50 12.00 1.52 5 1.58 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-532 137.80 142.50 4.70 1.33 5 1.40 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-533 135.22 142.90 7.68 0.62 12 0.78 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-533 153.50 180.00 26.50 1.02 5 1.09 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-534 133.22 135.50 2.28 0.59 59 1.37 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-534 150.50 177.50 27.00 1.03 5 1.10 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-535 133.30 134.50 1.20 0.27 77 1.30 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-535 139.07 141.15 2.08 0.50 11 0.65 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-535 152.00 165.50 13.50 0.92 5 0.99 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-535 169.50 175.00 5.50 1.34 5 1.41 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-536 133.00 138.82 5.82 1.63 58 2.39 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-536 148.00 170.50 22.50 1.45 5 1.52 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-536 175.00 178.00 3.00 0.84 5 0.90 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-537 132.20 138.00 5.80 0.48 121 2.10 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-537 146.00 173.00 27.00 1.64 6 1.71 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-539 125.57 137.00 11.43 0.64 7 0.73 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-539 150.50 155.00 4.50 2.15 5 2.22 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-540 122.00 129.00 7.00 0.66 5 0.73 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-540 134.00 135.50 1.50 0.78 5 0.85 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-540 147.50 170.00 22.50 1.49 5 1.56 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-541 223.50 234.00 10.50 2.29 39 2.81 21C PHASE 2 Including 224.61 225.41 0.80 14.40 42 14.96 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-542 170.47 176.00 5.53 0.33 119 1.91 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-543 158.00 161.52 3.52 0.60 137 2.42 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-543 171.73 176.20 4.47 0.38 29 0.77 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-543 183.72 187.50 3.78 1.05 5 1.11 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-543 207.00 221.00 14.00 1.36 22 1.65 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-543 226.50 229.00 2.50 0.90 6 0.98 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-544 183.00 186.50 3.50 7.94 5 8.01 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-544 210.50 224.00 13.50 1.15 9 1.27 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-545 180.00 188.33 8.33 3.38 5 3.44 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-545 211.90 225.00 13.10 0.86 10 0.99 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-545 231.50 233.80 2.30 0.90 5 0.97 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-546 111.00 118.95 7.95 1.20 25 1.53 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-546 124.35 125.60 1.25 1.46 20 1.73 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-547 112.37 122.11 9.74 7.64 191 10.18 21B PHASE 2 Including 114.25 115.00 0.75 6.70 429 12.42 21B PHASE 2 and 118.39 118.97 0.58 17.95 1025 31.62 21B PHASE 2 and 121.04 122.11 1.07 23.50 131 25.25 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-548 104.50 112.56 8.06 1.41 52 2.10 21B PHASE 2 Including 106.16 106.66 0.50 2.94 568 10.51 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-549 104.50 108.41 3.91 2.71 28 3.08 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-549 112.87 118.30 5.43 1.66 43 2.23 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-550 107.00 109.00 2.00 0.39 44 0.98 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-551 109.40 120.27 10.87 2.04 163 4.22 21B PHASE 2 Including 110.25 110.75 0.50 5.82 2660 41.29 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-552 101.00 116.85 15.85 1.60 120 3.19 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-554 146.25 163.04 16.79 0.77 57 1.53 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-554 193.50 197.00 3.50 1.82 7 1.91 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-554 201.00 202.78 1.78 0.77 5 0.84 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-555 148.80 153.95 5.15 0.70 10 0.83 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-555 162.00 167.80 5.80 0.94 5 1.00 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-555 195.25 209.20 13.95 3.09 16 3.30 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-556 137.00 141.00 4.00 2.44 18 2.68 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-556 145.70 172.00 26.30 2.77 23 3.08 21B PHASE 2 Including 145.70 147.00 1.30 9.44 153 11.48 21B PHASE 2 and 161.50 162.50 1.00 11.60 47 12.23 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-557 133.19 146.00 12.81 0.81 41 1.36 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-557 151.09 152.50 1.41 0.59 8 0.70 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-557 158.63 185.00 26.37 1.60 23 1.90 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-558 132.60 147.00 14.40 2.56 12 2.73 21B PHASE 2 Including 134.16 134.72 0.56 19.20 44 19.79 21B PHASE 2 and 134.72 135.28 0.56 15.55 7 15.64 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-558 159.96 161.42 1.46 0.71 17 0.94 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-558 172.00 186.00 14.00 0.90 6 0.98 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-559 134.00 137.85 3.85 3.57 12 3.73 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-559 142.00 145.00 3.00 2.02 50 2.68 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-559 157.00 171.00 14.00 2.47 10 2.60 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-560 133.56 140.80 7.24 0.81 109 2.26 21B PHASE 2 Including 138.24 139.50 1.26 2.32 587 10.15 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-560 153.50 155.00 1.50 0.63 5 0.70 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-560 160.00 171.50 11.50 1.75 17 1.98 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-560 185.00 189.00 4.00 4.40 60 5.20 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-562 137.50 141.92 4.42 2.05 30 2.44 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-562 149.95 166.50 16.55 2.18 19 2.43 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-563 137.57 140.18 2.61 4.13 689 13.32 21B PHASE 2 Including 138.50 139.50 1.00 6.09 1745 29.36 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-563 144.20 167.00 22.80 4.73 67 5.63 21B PHASE 2 Including 144.20 145.27 1.07 22.40 286 26.21 21B PHASE 2 and 145.27 146.25 0.98 23.20 918 35.44 21B PHASE 2 and 146.25 147.25 1.00 12.05 84 13.17 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-564 139.82 147.00 7.18 0.75 6 0.84 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-564 154.50 165.00 10.50 2.29 10 2.43 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-565 134.50 137.00 2.50 12.41 24 12.74 21B PHASE 2 Including 136.08 137.00 0.92 27.50 10 27.63 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-565 140.50 164.50 24.00 0.75 7 0.84 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-565 169.00 185.50 16.50 2.19 10 2.33 21B PHASE 2 Including 170.50 172.00 1.50 9.70 23 10.01 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-566 136.50 138.49 1.99 1.06 17 1.29 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-566 141.68 164.00 22.32 1.53 40 2.05 21B PHASE 2 Including 141.68 142.40 0.72 1.24 863 12.75 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-571 149.00 150.75 1.75 9.61 322 13.91 21C PHASE 2 Including 149.94 150.75 0.81 14.40 549 21.72 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-571 154.00 157.32 3.32 0.87 54 1.58 21C PHASE 2 Including 168.15 169.00 0.85 7.01 2200 36.34 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-573 158.60 165.00 6.40 2.57 7 2.67 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-573 169.10 171.50 2.40 0.80 7 0.89 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-573 194.00 198.50 4.50 1.40 7 1.49 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-574 132.00 137.00 5.00 1.11 5 1.17 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-574 151.43 155.00 3.57 1.17 5 1.23 21C PHASE 1 SK-20-578 134.20 136.55 2.35 5.34 222 8.31 21C PHASE 2 Including 134.20 134.70 0.50 5.86 916 18.07 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-578 148.60 155.80 7.20 0.60 577 8.30 21C PHASE 2 Including 152.00 153.00 1.00 0.82 908 12.93 21C PHASE 2 and 154.00 155.00 1.00 0.52 864 12.04 21C PHASE 2 and 155.00 155.80 0.80 1.03 953 13.74 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-578 168.20 179.70 11.50 6.89 33 7.33 21C PHASE 2 Including 168.20 169.00 0.80 8.64 138 10.48 21C PHASE 2 and 175.00 176.50 1.50 9.88 9 10.00 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-578 184.00 202.00 18.00 1.23 57 1.99 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-579 126.55 129.70 3.15 2.75 558 10.19 21C PHASE 2 Including 127.30 128.20 0.90 4.31 658 13.08 21C PHASE 2 and 128.20 129.20 1.00 3.14 958 15.91 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-579 141.40 191.00 49.60 7.17 146 9.12 21C PHASE 2 Including 142.45 143.00 0.55 4.98 561 12.46 21C PHASE 2 and 151.10 152.50 1.40 1.19 755 11.26 21C PHASE 2 and 159.50 161.50 2.00 133.00 584 140.79 21C PHASE 2 and 173.35 175.00 1.65 12.65 14 12.84 21C PHASE 2 and 184.70 185.50 0.80 3.92 1770 27.52 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-579 209.50 215.00 5.50 1.41 5 1.47 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-582 128.21 132.00 3.79 0.93 22 1.23 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-582 146.00 168.50 22.50 3.66 5 3.72 21C PHASE 2 Including 156.50 158.00 1.50 14.25 <5 14.25 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-582 180.50 185.00 4.50 1.86 5 1.92 21C PHASE 2 SK-20-583 106.50 108.53 2.03 2.03 5 2.10 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-583 112.05 119.50 7.45 0.59 72 1.56 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-583 128.50 140.75 12.25 1.95 32 2.37 21B PHASE 2 Including 139.00 139.95 0.95 8.63 204 11.35 21B PHASE 2 SK-20-584 108.69 130.80 22.11 5.69 151 7.70 21B PHASE 2 Including 110.10 111.00 0.90 44.70 167 46.93 21B PHASE 2 and 111.82 112.50 0.68 11.05 35 11.52 21B PHASE 2 and 112.50 113.25 0.75 17.90 396 23.18 21B PHASE 2 and 114.09 114.74 0.65 9.89 1310 27.36 21B PHASE 2 and 126.62 127.68 1.06 23.00 309 27.12 21B PHASE 2

