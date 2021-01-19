Railroader Tony Marquis to Helm KWG's Canada Chrome Corp

Toronto, January 19, 2021 - KWG Resources Inc. (CSE: KWG) (CSE: KWG.A) (FSE: KW6) ("KWG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Tony Marquis has agreed to be the President and Chief Operating Officer of Canada Chrome Corporation ("CCC"). KWG owns 100% of CCC which has staked claims and conducted a surveying and soil testing program, originally for the engineering and construction of a railroad to the Ring of Fire from Aroland, Ontario.

Tony Marquis has been a top tier executive with both CN and CP, where he played an integral role in the two most successful railroad turnarounds in North America. At both companies, he worked closely with his mentor, the legendary Hunter Harrison, who led both railroads to becoming the most efficient in the industry. Marquis was also the President and CEO of FENOCO S.A., a heavy haul railroad based in Bogota, Colombia. He is a third-generation railroader and hails from Northern Ontario.

About KWG:

KWG is the Operator of the Black Horse Joint Venture ('JV') after acquiring a vested 50% interest through Bold Ventures Inc. ('Bold') from Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ('Fancamp'). KWG funds all JV exploration expenditures and Bold is carried for a 20% interest in KWG's interest.

KWG has also acquired intellectual property interests, including a method for the direct reduction of chromite to metalized iron and chrome using natural gas and an accelerant. KWG subsidiary, Muketi Metallurgical LP, has received a patent for the direct reduction method in Canada, South Africa and Kazakhstan and is prosecuting remaining patent applications in India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Turkey and the USA. It has also received a USA patent for production of low carbon chromium iron alloys and a corresponding Canadian patent application is expected to issue soon.

For further information, please contact:

