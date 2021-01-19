Desert Mountain Energy Sets Date for Conference Call with Management, Annual Meeting Results and Moving Ahead with 40 Acre Parcel for Processing Facilities

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - January 19, 2021 — Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV:DME), U.S. (OTC:DMEHF), (Frankfurt:QM01) From the President of the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce that is has set 4:00 pm EST on 01/21/21 as the time for a conference call with senior management. Callers are welcome to join the Zoom meeting using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83276358077 The Company is also asking callers to mute their devices unless speaking. It is expected that the CEO will speak for 10-12 mins followed with limited questions. In an effort to cover as many questions as possible, the moderator will permit 15 seconds for a question to be asked, anyone going longer will be cutoff and we will move to the next attendee.

The Company held its annual general meeting last Friday with all matters of record being approved by the quorum of voting shareholders. The Company is moving ahead with the purchase of a forty acre parcel on which to build it processing facilities in Navajo County, Arizona and expects to close shortly.

The Company is also please to announce that it has completed filing with the State of Arizona Procurement Office as a qualified well plugging, emergency plugging and plugging engineering company provider to the Arizona Oil and Gas Conservation Commission and AZDEQ. Principals of the Company have been listed as the approved and licensed emergency well responder and well plugging provider in other states and jurisdictions and is pleased to help provide this specialized service to the State of Arizona.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded exploration and resource company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth gas fields in the US. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the renewable & green energy sectors and high technology industries.

