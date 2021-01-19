Brigadier Intercepts 9.49 g/t Gold and 24 g/t Ag across 3 Metres at Picachos

Drilling and Surface Sampling Results Indicate Primary Vein System Contains Over 7 Kilometres of Robust Mineralization

Drill Assay Results from Other Previously Untested Prospective Zones Expected During January

VANCOUVER, January 19, 2021 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to provide additional diamond drill and surface sampling results from ongoing phase one exploration at its Picachos gold-silver project, Sinaloa Mexico (the "Picachos Project" or the "Property"). Brigadier has completed 3085 metres of diamond drilling in 28 holes on the Picachos Project. Assays are now available for 20 holes (Table 1), and samples from the remaining holes are in-progress at SGS Laboratory in Durango.

Drilling highlights include:

9.49 g/t Au and 24 g/t Ag across 3 m (88 to 91 m) in DH-BRG-008

6.24 g/t Au and 79 g/t Ag across 3 m (122.5 to 125.5 m) in DH-BRG-009

7.03 g/t Au and 110 g/t Ag across 3.5 m (137.5 to 141 m) in DH-BRG-012

6.75 g/t Au and 44 g/t Ag across 2.5 m (108.5 to 111 m) in DH-BRG-014

Geologist and Qualified Person Michelle Robinson comments "I am really pleased with our results so far from San Agustín. The structure is persistent and strongly mineralized. Although our sampling with a diamond drill is not perfect due to the challenging sub-surface conditions, it definitely indicates a robust gold-bearing vein of substantial width and strike length of over seven kilometers. I look forward to expanding the depth and strike length in 2021, as well as continuing the exploration of the rest of the CVS (Colomeca Vein System), particularly in the central Cocolmeca area where a swarm of northwesterly trending veins intersects the east-north-easterly trending Cocolmeca Vein System."

Ranjeet Sundher, President and CEO, also comments "We are impressed with the speed in which Michelle and her team is de-risking the Picachos Project and increasingly demonstrating its regional scale potential. With just a small portion of the asset explored to date, I'm looking forward to keeping shareholders abreast as we aggressively move forward to further define the Colomeca Vein System while also commencing examination of the large copper-molybdenum porphyry target located on the northern part of the Property."

Of the 28 holes drilled to date, fourteen (1704.28 metres) were drilled to test the San Agustín Vein, 10 holes (1029 metres) tested surface exploration targets defined by trenching, 2 holes (168.5 metres) tested under the historic San Antoñio Mine and one hole tested under the historic La Gloria Mine. San Agustín and San Antoñio represent two gold-rich, polymetallic mineral chutes about 2.5 kilometres apart on Brigadier's regional-scale Cocolmeca Vein System (CVS), and La Gloria historically produced gold from a northwesterly trending vein roughly orthogonal to the CVS. The CVS has been defined at varying levels of certainty along the east-northeasterly trending diagonal of the Picachos Project for more than seven kilometres. Six surface rock chip-channel results that help define the location of the CVS include:

4.89 g/t Au and 67 g/t Ag across 5 metres (trench BRG-104705) from San Agustín (PR dated 24 November 2020) 1.85 g/t Au and 4 g/t Ag across 10 metres (trench BRG-120920) at Los Tejones prospect pits, centered 1 kilometre northeast of San Agustín 347 g/t Ag, 0.1 g/t Au and 5.2% Cu across 1.0 metres (historic trench MTA-15953) at Guayabo, 2.4 kilometres northeast of San Agustín 44.09 g/t Au and 47 g/t Ag across 0.8 metres (historic trench MTA-19856) at San Antoñio, 2.5 kilometres northeast of San Agustín 5.25 g/t Au and 74 g/t Ag across 1.2 metres (trench BRG-27012) from the road to La Botica, 3.7 kilometres from San Agustín 1.9 g/t Au and 98 g/t Ag across 1.6 metres (trench BRG-25220) from El Pino, 5.8 kilometres northeast of San Agustín (PR dated 14 September 2020)

Figure 1. Overview map of surface results 1 to 6 (above) on the surface trace of the CVS, highlighted in yellow. Locations of 2020 diamond drill sites are marked in black circles labeled DH. Holes 26 and 27 are below trench site 4 (MTA-19856). The Picachos Project boundary is in navy blue. The internal concession that is held by a subsidiary of Fresñillo PLC is marked in grey. The yellow CVS dips northwesterly, into the center of the Property.

During the Fall of 2020, the Company primarily explored the down-dip potential of the southwestern most segment of the CVS that was historically exploited by Minas de Picacho from San Agustín Adit Level 646 in the 1990's. Three fences of holes were drilled up to 130 metres north of this adit, and three fences were drilled up to 90 metres south of Level 646. Overall, a strike length of about 210 metres was tested. Most mineral intercepts were located between 650 and 550 metres elevation. The deepest test was in DH-BRG-007 at 530 m elevation or 200 metres below topography.

Geologically, the mineralization is located at the faulted and sheared contact between metamorphosed, thickly laminated, sulfide-rich argillite of deep marine origin and porphyritic intermediate continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation. Fault damage on this regional-scale geological terrane boundary is profound with shearing and quartz veining evident at several locations in the hanging wall to the San Agustín Vein. On Figure 3, a preliminary interpretation of what this veining might look like is shown in the rose color in the Picachos Project fault block. Some results from quartz veins and veinlets in the hanging wall to the San Agustín Vein are:

2.71 g/t Au and 24 g/t Ag across 2 m (54 to 56 m) in DH-BRG-003

0.6 g/t Au and 34 g/t Ag across 2 m (52 to 54 m) in DH-BRG-005

0.73 g/t Au and 27 g/t Ag across 4 m (51 to 55 m) in DH-BRG-014

Figure 2. Long section of the San Agustín Vein, looking west northwesterly, showing principal results from diamond drilling, underground and surface sampling completed by the Company in the fall of 2020. This section displays data from 12.5 meters in front of and behind the plane of the page.

Figure 3. Level Plan of the San Agustín Vein. All 14 diamond drill holes intercepted gold-rich polymetallic mineralization at the faulted contact between metamorphic argillite of submarine origin (blue) and altered continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation (greens). In the hanging wall (Picachos Project fault block), there are several quartz veins and veinlets hosted in the argillite. In rose, a possible interpretation for some of the hanging wall intercepts is shown.

At Los Tejones, encouraging results of 1.85 g/t Au were cut across 10 meters in a surface trench (BRG-120920). About 50 meters to the northeast, a second trench cut 1 meter of 428 g/t Ag (BRG-119913). Rock discovered by both trenches was deeply weathered and structures controlling the mineralization were mostly not obvious. Drill testing under these anomalies returned anomalous base metals but subdued precious metals (DH-BRG-015 to 20). Geologically, disseminated and stockwork mineralization occurs at the faulted contact between magnetic andesitic volcanics that might be Jurassic in age, and intermediate volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

Results from other surface trenches include:

2.09 g/t Au and 170 g/t Ag across 1.2 m from the Casimiro Vein (BRG-27024)

8.84 g/t Au, 36 g/t Ag and 1.6% Pb across 2 m from El Roque Vein (BRG-120828)

5.25 g/t Au, 74 g/t Ag and 1.7% Cu across 1.2 m from La Cocolmeca Vein (BRG-27012)

Table 1. List of results from drill holes and trenches completed by the Company in the fall of 2020.

From (m) To (m) Core or Trench Width (m) Estimated True Width (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Copper (ppm) Lead (ppm) Zinc (ppm) Area Drill Hole DH-BRG-001 43 44 1 unk 0.61 25 166 387 598 DH-BRG-001 75 82 7 5.2 7.45 51 321 1896 3373 San Agustín including 75.5 78 2.5 1.9 20.58 68 648 4682 7853 including 76 77 1 0.8 45.63 82 1436 9866 16800 DH-BRG-002 46 47 1 unk 1.33 22 112 212 572 DH-BRG-002 93 97.5 4.5 3.4 2.89 50 288 1350 1274 San Agustín including 93 95 2 1.5 6.12 52 363 1977 1133 DH-BRG-003 54 56 2 unk 2.71 24 162 589 875 DH-BRG-003 66 68 2 unk 0.16 27 158 469 1176 DH-BRG-003 78.5 79 0.5 unk 0.19 20 290 753 495 DH-BRG-003 123 125.5 2.5 1.5 0.24 24 181 858 741 San Agustín DH-BRG-004 40 41 1 unk 0.80 24 126 440 1753 DH-BRG-004 63 74.5 11.5 9 1.04 44 182 720 1576 San Agustín including 63.5 64.5 1 0.8 9.63 89 405 1567 3770 DH-BRG-005 52 54 2 unk 0.60 34 269 605 2492 DH-BRG-005 65 66 1 unk 4.87 17 145 364 572 DH-BRG-005 102.5 107.5 5 4 1.95 52 374 1543 2109 San Agustín including 103.5 104.5 1 0.8 7.67 69 1141 4474 5718 DH-BRG-006 93 94 1 unk 0.75 56 188 268 293 DH-BRG-006 102.5 112 9.5 7.3 0.48 19 315 835 1891 San Agustín including 102.5 103 0.5 0.4 4.87 11 534 3415 2755 DH-BRG-007 137.5 140.5 3 1.6 1.40 20 532 1755 2987 San Agustín including 138 138.5 0.5 0.3 7.58 22 184 837 1059 DH-BRG-008 84 99 15 11 2.94 16 246 809 1650 San Agustín including 88 91 3 2.2 9.49 24 535 1684 3199 DH-BRG-009 122.5 137 14.5 5 1.55 18 1306 2260 2531 San Agustín including 122.5 125.5 3 1.1 6.24 79 5863 9534 9428 DH-BRG-010 81.5 86 4.5 3.3 1.20 14 340 1124 1825 San Agustín including 82 84.5 2.5 1.9 1.99 17 433 1295 2732 DH-BRG-011 120.5 133.5 13 7 0.59 15 298 1096 1895 San Agustín including 121 122 1 0.6 1.83 33 777 2732 5903 including 128.5 130 1.5 0.9 2.22 17 583 1805 3279 DH-BRG-012 137.5 146 8.5 6 3.05 52 1464 10071 18529 San Agustín including 137.5 141 3.5 3.1 7.03 110 3263 22352 42177 DH-BRG-013 26 27 1 unk 0.71 22 103 146 581 DH-BRG-013 53 60 7 4.9 1.93 36 140 424 973 San Agustín including 57 60 3 2.1 6.07 85 352 1140 2618 DH-BRG-014 51 55 4 unk 0.73 27 82 341 1398 DH-BRG-014 77.5 78 0.5 unk 1.34 5 102 44 104 DH-BRG-014 85 85.5 0.5 unk 0.44 22 129 360 1031 DH-BRG-014 108.5 128 19.5 11.5 1.35 26 203 577 1226 San Agustín including 108.5 111 2.5 2.1 6.75 44 265 1184 2923 DH-BRG-015 79 80.5 1.5 unk 0.09 12 1217 6221 5359 Los Tejones DH-BRG-016 121 122 1 unk 0.01 5 299 2593 3977 Los Tejones DH-BRG-017 110 120 10 unk 0.33 1 48 386 849 Los Tejones DH-BRG-018 88 89 1 unk 0.42 1 61 1026 1077 Los Tejones DH-BRG-019 39 45 6 unk 0.34 1 29 24 61 Los Tejones DH-BRG-020 55 73 18 unk 0.01 1 40 853 1266 Los Tejones Trench BRG-93958 3 10 7 7 0.39 53 167 608 963 San Agustín Surface BRG-120604 0 1.5 1.5 1.5 7.53 113 306 1262 3005 San Agustín (Mojonera 20 m depth) including 0.7 0.9 0.2 0.2 39.37 125 744 3561 7509 BRG-120601 0 1.55 1.55 1.55 15.49 109 546 2016 4906 San Agustín (Mojonera 23 m depth) including 0.5 0.85 0.35 0.35 66.36 99 1670 6744 11000 BRG-27010 0 0.6 0.6 0.6 45.85 187 1608 11822 12465 San Agustín (Mojonera 20 m depth) including 0 0.1 0.1 0.1 2.82 536 5412 47700 32800 including 0.1 0.6 0.5 0.5 54.46 117 847 4646 8398 BRG-120613 0 2 2 2 4.11 39 284 1655 2733 San Agustín Carrito including 0 1 1 1 8.02 63 446 3025 4680 BRG-93976 31 32 1 1 3.21 184 134 1626 23800 San Agustín Surface BRG-104705 0 5 5 5 4.89 67 1265 3926 6125 San Agustín Surface (Don Genardo Trench) including 1 2 1 1 9.85 44 834 2392 5594 BRG-119913 18 39 21 unk 0.09 36 323 401 877 Los Tejones including 19 20 1 unk 0.12 428 116 843 895 BRG-120920 31 65 34 unk 0.65 3 280 291 711 Los Tejones including 37 47 10 unk 1.85 4 316 211 525 including 43 44 1 unk 6.45 6 185 105 397 BRG-120910 5 9 4 unk 0.90 10 927 569 1678 Los Tejones BRG-120755 0 4.4 4.4 4.4 0.20 23 2534 5829 567 Los Tejones BRG-119749 11 32 21 unk 0.02 1 101 183 516 Los Tejones BRG-119836 0 21 21 unk 0.08 4 788 1854 305 Los Tejones including 0 6 6 unk 0.24 9 2011 6003 344 BRG-122536 0 16 16 unk 1.10 6 227 2346 683 Roque including 6 8 2 unk 8.84 36 897 16000 1479 BRG-122536 319 341 22 unk DL 1 83 486 947 BRG-120796 0 6 6 3 0.47 33 1096 3651 1448 Casimiro including 3 4 1 0.5 2.17 137 3751 17600 2031 BRG-27024 0 1.2 1.2 1.2 2.09 170 6668 14300 3375 Casimiro BRG-120841 0 12 12 unk 0.32 48 5294 190 259 Mochomos including 9 11 2 unk 1.47 166 15000 434 427 BRG-120828 0 4 4 4 1.20 4 780 2408 2006 Roque? including 0 1 1 1 3.50 10 371 5806 506 BRG-27012 1 2.2 1.2 1.2 5.25 74 17000 458 5983 La Cocolmeca BRG-122694 192 274 82 unk DL 8 183 210 148 including 250 252 2 1.8 0.25 265 1978 7105 692 Casimiro BRG-122871 0 133 133 unk 0.10 1 82 364 383 including 6 8 2 unk 1.34 1 87.4 151 239 including 36 38 2 unk 1.24 2 141 1858 359 Roque? including 72 86 14 unk 0.28 1 114 912 846



The Picachos Project land package was methodically assembled by Michelle Robinson (MASc., P.Eng., Geologist, 43-101 QP) over 10 years ago. Michelle is a respected industry veteran who has worked in Mexico for over 20-years with a number of major mining companies. She has authored over 20 technical reports and published several papers for the Society of Economic Geologists. Michelle and her team are executing on our 5,000-metre diamond drill program - the first ever on this project

The Picachos Project's location, situated 25 kilometres equidistant from two recent bonanza grade discoveries of Vizsla Resources and GR Silver and along the same mineralized trend, positions Picachos Project as a truly exciting opportunity for Brigadier and our shareholders.

The 3,954 hectare Picachos Project is centered over the historic "Viva Zapata" National Mineral Reserve, Sinaloa, Mexico. It overlaps two mineralized systems, a porphyry copper-molybdenum system hosted by a Paleocene granite-granodiorite intrusive complex, and a gold-silver vein complex comprised of both east-northeasterly trending veins (La Cocolmeca Vein System) and northwesterly trending veins (El Placer System). Sericitic alteration related to the porphyry system has been mapped over the northwestern two-thirds of the Property. Quartz-biotite veinlets with chalcopyrite and bornite occur in the central part of this broad zone of sericitic alteration and imply the presence of a significant porphyry system at depth. La Colcomeca Vein system has been mapped from San Agustín Underground Gold Mine in the southwestern part of the Property to El Pino seven kilometres to the northeast. In the central part of the Property, the best exposure of the northwesterly trending system occurs between La Gloria Underground Gold Mine and the Urrea Gold Mines, located 630 metres southwest of La Gloria. In this area, other northwesterly trending veins between these veins include Paldodismo, Colorin, Salvador, Trompetas and Mangos. On the eastern part of the Property, Tatemales and La Botica define a four kilometre long trend.

The growing inventory of priority drill targets underscore the untapped potential of this particular region of Sierra Madre Occidental epithermal belt.

Please visit our website to learn more about Brigadier Gold.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company's press release dated October 21, 2020. Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4-acid digestion for silver and base metals. SGS is an accredited laboratory. It is the QP's opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.

