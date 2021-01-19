Guardian Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement

Calgary, January 19, 2021 - Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GX) (the "Corporation") announces that it has updated the terms of the private placement financing announced on January 15, 2021.

Under the updated terms, warrants issued as part of the Ordinary Units described in the press release dated January 15, 2021 will be subject to an accelerated expiry whereby in the event that the Common Shares of the Corporation trade at a closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange of greater than $0.25 per share for a period of 30 consecutive trading days at any time after the closing date, the Corporation may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and in such case such warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given by the Corporation.

