Tahltan Nation and Coeur Silvertip Sign Impact-Benefit Agreement Regarding the Silvertip Mine

The Tahltan Nation and Coeur Silvertip Holdings Ltd. (“Coeur Silvertip” or the “Company”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coeur Mining Inc. (“Coeur”) (NYSE: CDE), today announced the signing of a comprehensive Impact-Benefit Agreement (the “IBA”) in connection with the Company’s Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in northern British Columbia. The IBA provides a framework for a mutually beneficial, long-term relationship between the Tahltan Nation and Coeur Silvertip, and supports Coeur’s commitment to socially and environmentally responsible mining.

“The Tahltan Central Government is very pleased to establish an IBA with Coeur Silvertip for the Silvertip mine located in the northern portion of Tahltan Territory. Our nation will work collaboratively and in partnership with the Company to fully implement this agreement immediately. We have a shared vision of empowering Tahltan workers, entrepreneurs and companies while working together to mitigate the mine's impacts to our Tahltan Territory, culture and values.” President Chad Norman Day, Tahltan Central Government

“I am happy that we have signed an IBA with Coeur Silvertip that ensures our Tahltan environmental concerns and economic interests are respected.” Chief Marie Quock, Iskut Band Council

“The signing of this IBA is another step towards building a strong relationship with Coeur Silvertip, a relationship that will benefit our people and our communities.” Chief Carmen McPhee, Tahltan Band Council

“We are honored to have the Tahltan Nation’s support for Silvertip and take our commitments to uphold Tahltan values, including respect for the land, very seriously. The IBA lays the foundation for a strong partnership and shared benefits between Coeur Silvertip and the Tahltan Nation by aligning our interests across several key measures of success at Silvertip, including environmental protection, employment and economic opportunities for surrounding First Nations communities and financial returns, among others. This agreement is also an important step towards a potential restart and expansion of operating activities at Silvertip.” Terry F.D. Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, Coeur Mining

About the Tahltan Nation

The Tahltan Central Government (“TCG”) is the administrative governing body of the Tahltan Nation. The Iskut Band and the Tahltan Band continue to govern Tahltan interests with respect to the Indian Act in the communities of Iskut, Dease Lake and Telegraph Creek. The TCG is the representative government of the Tahltan Nation with respect to the inherent and collective Aboriginal title and rights shared by all Tahltan people.

The Tahltan Nation’s Territory spans 95,933 square km of Northwest British Columbia or the equivalent of 11 per cent of the province. Tahltan Territory includes 70 per cent of BC’s Golden Triangle – a world-class mining jurisdiction with a thriving mineral exploration sector. For more information, visit: www.tahltan.org.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, Coeur has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

