Jervois orders Metso Outotec SAG mill for Idaho Cobalt Operations

Highlights

- Jervois appoints Metso Outotec to manufacture SAG Mill for its Idaho Cobalt Operations (“ICO”), United States, following its award of engineering contracts for the project - Jervois has approved US$4.7 million expenditure to end March 2021 to support engineering and order of long lead items for ICO - Jervois is scheduling delivery of all ICO long lead items to site by Q4 2021 to meet planned construction and commissioning timelines - ICO remains on schedule for initial concentrate production from mid 2022

TheNewswire – January 19th, 2021 - Jervois Mining Ltd. (“Jervois” or the “Company”) (ASX: JRV) (TSX-V: JRV) (OTC: JRVMF) advises it has appointed Metso Outotec to undertake engineering and fabrication of a SAG mill for its Idaho Cobalt Operations (“ICO”) in Idaho, United States, which remains on track for first product from mid 2022.

Metso Outotec is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and?services for the aggregates, minerals processing,?and metals refining industries globally.

Jervois awarded a contract for the design, fabrication and delivery of a 4.7-metre diameter and 2.5m-long 750kW SAG (semi-autogenous grinding) mill. The mill design will comfortably accommodate the nameplate 1,200 short tons of ore per day (“stpd”) Jervois applied in its recent ICO Bankable Feasibility Study (“BFS”) (refer to ASX announcement on 29 September 2020).

The mill will be delivered to site prior to end of 2021. As part of the order, Metso Outotec will provide mill layout drawings to Jervois’s appointed engineering firm at ICO, M3 Engineering, so final site layout for upcoming site construction reactivation can be detailed and awarded in Q2 2021.

Jervois is working through a detailed design phase of ICO and will continue to award long lead item packages in the coming weeks to schedule delivery to site of all major equipment by Q4 2021. This will enable it to meet construction schedule requirements and targeted commercial commissioning of mid 2022.

