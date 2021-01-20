Tocvan Ventures Corp. Adds Depth to Management Team

Calgary, January 20th, 2021 - Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE:TOC) (CNSX:TOC.CN) (“Tocvan” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce Rodrigo Calles-Montijo has been appointed to the Board of Directors and management team as Exploration and Corporate Development Manager, Mexico.

Mr. Calles-Montijo has been an integral part to the success of operations at the Pilar Gold-Silver Project and compliments the Board and management team with his experience and knowledge related to project development in Mexico. Mr. Calles has over 30 years of global mineral exploration experience, working with groups that include Rio Tinto, Kennecott, SRK Consulting and as an independent consultant. Rodrigo holds a MSc. in Geology from the University of Sonora and is a registered Certified Professional Geologist. Mr. Calles-Montijo is fluent in both Spanish and English. Mr. Calles-Montijo has been granted 150 000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.35 and a 5 year term to expiry in accordance with Tocvan’s stock option plan.

Derek Wood CEO commented “This addition to the Tocvan Team I regard as a major benefit to Tocvan Ventures Corp. Mr. Calles-Montijo’s experience and network within the Mexican mining sector will be of great benefit as we continue to advance the Pilar property, while researching, evaluating and negotiating additional Mexican opportunities.”

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration mining company. Tocvan was created to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan Ventures Currently has approximately 24.5 million shares outstanding and is earning into two exciting opportunities. The Pilar Gold project in the Sonora state of Mexico and the Rogers Creek project in Southern British Columbia, Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified using words and phrases such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith, and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company’s business, the Company’s formative stage of development and the Company’s financial position.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

