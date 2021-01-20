Black Tusk Resources Commences 2500 Meter Diamond Drill Program on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, January 20, 2021 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(FSE:0NB)(OTC PINK:BTKRF) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling is underway on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. Drilling on target one has begun with first drill core expected to be delivered at the processing facility within the week.

Black Tusk has signed a contract with Forage Val d'Or for 2,500 metres of drilling on the McKenzie East Gold Project. Forage Val d'Or is a local-based contractor with knowledge and experience of drilling within the region.

Drill targets, which have been summarized in prior news releases, include a combination of results obtained from soil sampling, magnetic surveying, IP surveying, and geological reconnaissance.

A total of 9 drill pads have now been prepared to allow for alternative site selection as drilling progresses. Five primary targets were identified for initial drilling, with drill hole 1 testing target area 1. Drill hole 1 is estimated to test down to 500 metres depth on the target.

The Black Tusk winter 2021 diamond drilling program is supervised by VD Géo Service based in Val d'Or, including Black Tusk company director Dr. Mathieu Piché. Core logging and sampling will be undertaken at a private facility, located adjacent to the property.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a Director of the Company.

Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law including statements relating to drilling timelines, sampling timelines, completion of the drill program and execution of the Company's exploration strategy. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE, failures to properly secure core samples, unexpected disruptions from protestors, COVID related disruptions, disputes with contractors, sample contamination, logistical disruptions and delays, environmental impacts and other risks as disclosed in the Company's SEDAR filings. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for the Company as described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624964/Black-Tusk-Resources-Commences-2500-Meter-Diamond-Drill-Program-on-the-McKenzie-East-Gold-Project-Quebec