QC Copper & Gold to Commence 20,000m Drill Program

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2021 - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU) is pleased to announce that the Company is scheduled to commence its 20,000m drill program on January 25. This 20,000m drill program comprises 75 drill holes distributed between the Opemiska Project's Springer and Perry mines to delineate a near-surface, in-pit mineral resource.

QC Copper also confirms that the province of Quebec's lockdown and curfew protocols have exempted mining and exploration. However, as the Company operates its drill program, it will enforce strict protocols to prevent any outbreaks and ensure that both the staff and the communities surrounding its project are safe.

QC Copper Presenting at Ore Day

For the latest update on QC Copper, we are pleased to announce that the Company will be featured at Ore Day this Friday, January 22. QC Copper will present a webinar and Q&A between Stephen Stewart, CEO and Charles Beaudry, VP Exploration. To view Ore Day, please register your attendance here:

www.OREDAY.com

QC Copper Hires Project Geologist

The Company is pleased to announce the hiring of Denis McNichol, géo. a professional geologist in the province of Quebec, to lead the diamond drilling program. Denis brings nearly 30 years of geological and geophysical exploration experience, primarily in the Abitibi, including advanced technologies applied to diamond drilling. "We are very happy to bring on board someone with a lot of experience using core orienting technology and gyroscopic drill rig orientation to lead this project, said Charles Beaudry, VP Exploration and Director of QC Copper."

About the Opemiska Copper Complex

The Opemiska Copper Complex is located adjacent to Chapais, Quebec, within the Chibougamau region. Opemiska is also within the Abitibi Greenstone belt and within the boundaries of the Province of Quebec's Plan Nord, which promotes and funds infrastructure and development of natural resource projects. The Opemiska property covers 12,782 hectares and covers the past producing Springer, Perry, Robitaille and Cooke mines, owned and operated by Falconbridge. The project has the ideal in-place infrastructure, including a power station and direct access to Highway 113 and the Canadian National Railway.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. QC Copper and Gold Inc. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to QC Copper and Gold Inc. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by QC Copper and Gold Inc. with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under QC Copper and Gold Inc. profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE QC Copper and Gold Inc.