Great Bear Resources Ltd. Releases Seven Additional Near-Surface Drill Holes

VANCOUVER, Jan. 20, 2021 - Great Bear Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Great Bear", (TSXV: GBR) (OTCQX: GTBAF) today reported results from its ongoing $25 million fully funded 2021 exploration program at its 100% owned flagship Dixie Project in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

Chris Taylor, President and CEO of Great Bear said, "Results from over 50 drill holes are expected to be received between now and the end of February 2021, marking our most active period of incoming results in the Dixie Project's history. Today's results consist of near-surface drill holes targeting the same high-grade domain on tight 25 metre centres along 200 metres of the LP Fault zone, demonstrating exceptional continuity of high-grade gold mineralization extending to bedrock surface."

This news release provides results from 7 additional LP Fault drill holes over 200 metres of strike length on 7 drill sections. Great Bear has now published results from 227 LP Fault drill holes and anticipates up to 400 LP Fault drill holes will be completed by the end of 2021. Figure 1 and Table 1.

Shallow High-Grade Results

New shallow high-grade drill results between bedrock surface and approximately 70 vertical metres depth include:

10.01 g/t gold over 34.85 metres from 50.50 to 85.35 metres in drill hole BR-218 on drill section 19925.

This included a high-grade core of 106.40 g/t gold over 2.25 metres from 77.70 to 79.95 metres.



15.25 g/t gold over 10.40 metres from 63.00 to 73.40 metres in drill hole BR-243 on drill section 20000 (located 75 metres northwest of drill section 19925).

The total mineralized interval was 5.09 g/t gold over 36.40 metres from bedrock surface (37.40 to 74.00 metres).



16.69 g/t gold over 8.60 metres from bedrock surface (30.40 to 39.00 metres) in drill hole BR-241 on drill section 20025 (located 25 metres northwest of drill section 20000).





15.68 g/t gold over 11.75 metres from 75.75 to 87.50 metres in drill hole BR-242 on drill section 20050 (located 25 metres northwest of drill section 20025).

This included a high-grade core of 44.47 g/t gold over 2.70 metres from 76.50 to 79.20 metres.



20.83 g/t gold over 5.50 metres from 42.00 to 47.50 metres in drill hole BR-240 on drill section 20075 (located 25 metres northwest of drill section 20050).

The total near-surface mineralized interval was 4.94 g/t gold over 36.20 metres from 40.30 to 76.50 metres.



Additional results from this release include 10.31 g/t gold over 3.15 metres, from 163.90 to 167.05 in drill hole BR-217 on drill section 20100 (located 25 metres northwest of drill section 20075). This occurred within a total mineralized interval of 1.13 g/t gold over 67.90 metres from 133.50 to 201.40 metres.

An updated map showing the traces of drill holes provided in this release is provided in Figure 1.

Table 1: Assay results from this news release. Most drill sections are spaced 25 metres apart.

Hole

From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Section BR-219

23.10 38.70 15.60 1.29 19900

and 46.00 58.30 12.30 6.57



including 48.85 55.70 6.85 11.21



and including 48.85 49.35 0.50 89.10



and 219.00 222.75 3.75 2.68

BR-218

38.00 38.50 0.50 137.00 19925

and 50.50 85.35 34.85 10.01



including 51.50 53.60 2.10 12.04



and including 69.80 84.15 14.35 21.47



and including 77.70 79.95 2.25 106.40

BR-243

37.60 74.00 36.40 5.09 20000

including 63.00 73.40 10.40 15.25

BR-241

30.40 53.80 23.40 6.61 20025

including 30.40 39.00 8.60 16.69



and including 33.50 38.00 4.50 30.93

BR-242

55.00 71.60 16.60 1.05 20050

and 75.15 98.40 23.25 8.43



including 75.75 87.50 11.75 15.68



and including 76.50 79.20 2.70 44.47



and including 83.80 87.50 3.70 15.96

BR-240

40.30 76.50 36.20 4.94 20075

including 42.00 52.40 10.40 12.85



and including 42.00 47.50 5.50 20.83



and including 42.50 43.00 0.50 123.00



and 263.00 265.15 2.15 2.11

BR-217

133.50 201.40 67.90 1.13 20100

including 152.40 174.45 22.05 2.12



and 163.90 167.05 3.15 10.31



and 197.50 201.40 3.90 4.79



* Widths are drill indicated core length, as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time. Average grades are calculated with un-capped gold assays, as insufficient drilling has been completed to determine capping levels for higher grade gold intercepts. Interval widths are calculated using a 0.10 g/t gold cut-off grade with up to 3 m of internal dilution of zero grade.

A complete assay table for all LP Fault drill holes released to date is posted to the Company's web site at www.greatbearresources.ca.

Drill collar location, azimuth and dip for drill holes included in this release are provided in the table below (UTM zone 15N, NAD 83):



Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Length Dip Azimuth BR-217 457437 5634046 353 303 -45 204 BR-218 457562 5633883 353 294 -50 203 BR-219 457582 5633846 354 291 -50 203 BR-240 457426 5633916 353 342 -50 204 BR-241 457456 5633886 353 284 -45 203 BR-242 457457 5633926 351 396 -50 203 BR-243 457497 5633897 351 315 -52 201

About the Dixie Project

The Dixie Project is 100% owned, comprised of 9,140 hectares of contiguous claims that extend over 22 kilometres, and is located approximately 25 kilometres southeast of the town of Red Lake, Ontario. The project is accessible year-round via a 15 minute drive on a paved highway which runs the length of the northern claim boundary and a network of well-maintained logging roads.

The Dixie Project hosts two principal styles of gold mineralization:

High-grade gold in quartz veins and silica-sulphide replacement zones (Dixie Limb, Hinge and Arrow zones). Hosted by mafic volcanic rocks and localized near regional-scale D2 fold axes. These mineralization styles are also typical of the significant mined deposits of the Red Lake district.





High-grade disseminated gold with broad moderate to lower grade envelopes (LP Fault). The LP Fault is a significant gold-hosting structure which has been seismically imaged to extend to 14 kilometres depth (Zeng and Calvert, 2006), and has been interpreted by Great Bear to have up to 18 kilometres of strike length on the Dixie property. High-grade gold mineralization is controlled by structural and geological contacts, and moderate to lower-grade disseminated gold surrounds and flanks the high-grade intervals. The dominant gold-hosting stratigraphy consists of felsic sediments and volcanic units.

About Great Bear

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a well-financed gold exploration company managed by a team with a track record of success in mineral exploration. Great Bear is focused in the prolific Red Lake gold district in northwest Ontario, where the company controls over 330 km2 of highly prospective tenure across 5 projects: the flagship Dixie Project (100% owned), the Pakwash Property (earning a 100% interest), the Dedee Property (earning a 100% interest), the Sobel Property (earning a 100% interest), and the Red Lake North Property (earning a 100% interest) all of which are accessible year-round through existing roads.

QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located in Red Lake Ontario. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to Activation Laboratories in Ontario, an accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for analysis. All samples are analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning over 10.0 g/t gold are analysed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Pulps from approximately 5% of the gold mineralized samples are submitted for check analysis to a second lab. Selected samples are also chosen for duplicate assay from the coarse reject of the original sample. Selected samples with visible gold are also analyzed with a standard 1 kg metallic screen fire assay. Certified gold reference standards, blanks and field duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of Great Bear's quality control/quality assurance program (QAQC). No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Mr. R. Bob Singh, P.Geo, VP Exploration, and Ms. Andrea Diakow P.Geo, Exploration Manager for Great Bear are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release.

