Tax Act from Mongolian Tax Authority

VANCOUVER, Jan. 20, 2021 - Kincora Copper Ltd. (the "Company", "Kincora") (TSXV: KCC) today announced that Mongolian subsidiary Golden Grouse IBEX LLC ("GGI") has received a Tax Act ("2021 tax assessment") for 2.7 billion MNT, approximately US$950,000, from the Mongolian Tax Authority ("MTA").

The 2021 tax assessment is comprised of four items, of which Kincora strongly refutes the merit of three including the very vast majority of the liability sought relating to the 2016 merger with IBEX (the agreed liability owed is 16.2 million MNT or approximately US$5,700).

The 2016 IBEX merger required a tax assessment ("2016 tax assessment"), which followed an audit of the IBEX's entity's prior year periods and the on and off-shore agreements to the merger (IBEX and parent entity's). The 2016 tax assessment was a condition precedent to close the merger with any adverse liability enabling both counterparties to walk away from the merger. In the Company's view, supported by three independent external legal opinions, the 2021 tax assessment's retrospective liability is not in-line with the 2016 tax assessment and Mongolian law, and there is no basis for a different determination.

Shortly after the IBEX merger closed, in mid 2017, a tax audit commenced on the merged entity to validate that the merger transaction completed as it was presented to the Mongolian authorities in 2016. This review has only recently completed, with a fourth audit review team, including a team member from the original 2016 review, delivering the 2021 tax assessment. A statute of limitation for the MTA to review and retrospectively enable a contradictory tax act expires on February 10th, 2021.

Kincora notes that the exploration licenses included in the IBEX merger, and the core focus of the 2021 tax assessment, have been thoroughly explored, and subsequently all have been properly relinquished back to the State. The basis of the tax liability sought is referenced to the historical invested capital of the IBEX entity counterparty to the 2016 merger, all of which has since been written off.

Sam Spring, President and CEO, commented: "Kincora recognizes that the MTA, similar to many other countries' designated tax administrators, has the right to conduct a periodic audit of tax returns filed by companies within its jurisdiction to ensure the proper application of domestic tax laws and that resolution processes are in place for any disputed tax rulings.

However, Kincora strongly refutes the merit of three of the four findings of the 2021 tax assessment, including the very vast majority of the liability now being sought relating to the 2016 merger with IBEX which in our view, and of three separate legal counsels views, unfortunately seeks to move the goal posts that were relied upon for a commercial transaction to close and is without legal basis.

The Company is seeking to proactively engage with the MTA, defend the 2016 tax assessment and come to a conclusion in line with Mongolian law, which was relied upon for the 2016 IBEX merger".

In the Company's view the 2021 tax assessment, if upheld and enforced, would create confusion for investors, as tax is now being imposed, retrospectively, on:

Invested capital;

Non-cash transactions where no profit was made or will ever be made;

Exploration tenure that is now held by the State; and,

A different basis to the binding 2016 assessment that was relied upon by both Kincora and the Mongolian authorities to allow for closure of the 2016 IBEX merger.

Kincora remains in active discussions with Resilience Mining Mongolia Pty Ltd ("RMM"). On December 14th, 2020, the Company executed a binding Option and Acquisition Agreement ("Agreement") with RMM relating to Kincora's Mongolian portfolio and subsidiaries. The Company has provided RMM a standstill for any RMM obligations relating to this Agreement as the Company engages with the MTA, seeking to defend the 2016 tax assessment.

The Company notes, limited recourse to Kincora's Australian and Canadian assets and operations from the 2021 tax assessment. Assets held within GGI primarily include the Tourmaline Hills project exploration license (the western of the two adjacent licenses that make up the wider Bronze Fox projects) and Red Well exploration license.

Kincora will continue to inform the market of any material developments relating to the 2021 tax assessment and RMM agreement.

