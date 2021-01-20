Laguna Gold Property 2021 Drill Program Underway - 2020 Results Include 22.0 Metres Grading 2.18 g/t and 2.59 Metres Grading 8.90 g/t

Sudbury, January 20, 2021 - Rockcliff Metals Corp. (CSE: RCLF) (FSE: RO0) (WKN: A2H60G) ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an affiliate of Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross") has commenced a Winter 2021 drill program at Rockcliff's Laguna Gold Property ("Laguna") and Lucky Jack Gold Property ("Lucky Jack") in Snow Lake, Manitoba. The planned 2,600 m drill program will focus on areas below high grade surface gold mineralization and northeast trending structures identified in previous work programs. Pursuant to the July 2018 option agreement, Kinross may earn up to a 70% interest in Laguna and the Lucky Jack by spending $5,500,000 over the 6-year term of the option agreement.

The Laguna and Lucky Jack are located in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake Greenstone Belt which is host to volcanogenic massive sulphide (copper-zinc) and primary gold mines and deposits. Laguna hosts the historic Rex-Laguna gold mine, Manitoba's first and highest-grade former gold mine. Discovered in 1914, periodic gold mining up to 1940 produced over 60,000 ounces of gold with an average grade of 16.7 g/t. Laguna includes 28 contiguous mining claims totalling 3,501 hectares.

2020 drill hole gold intercept highlights include:

LG20-001: 4.51 m grading 1.00 g/t

LG20-002: 2.00 m grading 3.53 g/t including 1.00 m grading 6.42 g/t and 3.10 m grading 1.72 g/t including 0.55 m grading 6.38 g/t

LG20-010: 2.00 m grading 5.60 g/t including 1.00 m grading 11.10 g/t

LG20-012: 2.59 m grading 8.90 g/t including 1.00 m grading 20.10 g/t and 4.10 m grading 2.18 g/t including 0.59 m grading 13.50 g/t

LG20-013: 3.99 m grading 2.31 g/t including 1.00 m grading 8.40 g/t

LG20-020: 11.00 m grading 0.77 g/t including 1.00 m grading 5.00 g/t

LG20-021: 3.00 m grading 2.69 g/t including 1.00 m grading 7.68 g/t 22.00 m grading 2.18 g/t including 4.64 m grading 6.70 g/t



Drill Program-2020

Two separate drill programs were completed at Laguna totaling 10,714.31 m in 25 holes. Phase 1 totaled 5,242.6 m in 13 holes (LG20-001-LG20-013) and partial results were press released on August 28, 2020. Phase 2 totaled 5,471.71 m in 12 holes (LG20-014-LG20-025). A comprehensive assay table with significant results from both phases of drilling are highlighted below. Drill intersections are not true thicknesses as additional drilling will need to be completed to determine true thicknesses of the mineralization. Drill holes LG20-003, 006, 007, 011, 014, 015, 017, 018, 025 failed to intersect significant gold mineralization.

HOLE ID FROM (m) TO (m) LENGTH (m) GOLD (g/t) LG20-001 322.49 327.00 4.51 1.00 includes 323.35 324.00 0.75 2.57 LG20-002 29.00 31.00 2.00 3.53 includes 29.00 30.00 1.00 6.42

239.05 242.15 3.10 1.72 includes 239.05 239.60 0.55 6.38 LG20-004 151.00 152.00 1.00 1.46 LG20-005 138.00 139.00 1.00 2.07

445.68 446.16 0.48 1.58 LG20-008 603.00 607.00 4.00 0.94 includes 604.00 605.00 1.00 3.31 LG20-009 393.34 393.84 0.50 4.97 LG20-010 91.00 92.00 1.00 2.88

117.56 119.56 2.00 5.60 includes 118.56 119.56 1.00 11.10 LG20-012 72.75 75.34 2.59 8.90 includes 73.53 74.66 1.13 20.1

214.90 219.00 4.10 2.18 includes 215.41 216.00 0.59 13.50 LG20-013 28.01 32.00 3.99 2.31 includes 29.00 30.05 1.05 8.40 LG20-016 159.00 163.00 4.00 1.30 includes 160.00 161.00 1.00 3.27

313.00 326.00 13.00 0.55 includes 321.50 322.50 1.00 4.02 LG20-019 301.00 312.00 11.00 0.74 includes 311.00 312.00 1.00 2.38 LG20-020 293.00 304.00 11.00 0.77 includes 301.00 302.00 1.00 5.00 LG20-021 81.00 84.00 3.00 2.69 includes 81.00 82.00 1.00 7.68

185.00 207.00 22.00 2.18 includes 196.30 200.94 4.64 6.70 LG20-022 219.95 229.55 9.60 0.70 includes 220.70 221.20 0.50 5.95

340.00 343.20 3.20 1.32 includes 341.80 342.60 0.80 4.21 LG20-023 239.00 241.00 2.00 3.06 includes 240.00 242.00 1.00 5.36

312.00 314.00 2.00 2.90 includes 313.00 314.00 1.00 4.98 LG20-024 293.00 295.00 2.00 2.57

391.00 405.00 14.00 0.58 includes 403.00 404.00 1.00 2.11

Drilling and mapping conducted at Laguna in 2020 was successful in expanding existing mineralized zones, discovering new targets and improving the understanding of the property geology and controls on gold mineralization (Figures 1 and 2). Typical accessory mineralization associated with gold mineralization at Laguna is arsenopyrite which is predominantly associated with strongly sericitized and silicified rhyolite and in quartz veins. The arsenopyrite is predominantly disseminated within the sericitized zones and generally follows along hairline fractures and margins of quartz veins.





Figure 1: Geology plan view of the Bingo and Laguna vein areas highlighting Winter 2020 drill locations

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3071/72393_330e88c074ddab0c_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Geology plan view highlighting Kiski veins and location of Winter 2020 drill holes

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3071/72393_330e88c074ddab0c_002full.jpg

Drill Program Underway-Winter 2021

Approximately 14 holes totaling approximately 2,600 m are planned at Laguna and Lucky Jack.

Drilling has commenced at the Lucky Jack (immediately south of Laguna) where 7 holes are planned in the vicinity of surface gold mineralization in quartz veining along strike of the historical Zona Shaft and at the historical Lucky Jack showing. The highest grade assay from Zona was 32.9 g/t gold and the best result from the Lucky Jack area was 4.4 g/t gold. Granodiorite is the host rock to the veining in both areas.

Additional drill testing will be centered on several northeast trending structures recently identified in magnetometer and Lidar surveys at Laguna.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located in Snow Lake, Manitoba. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw and are sent to ALS Geochemistry in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ALS North America is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025:2017. All samples are analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning over 3.0g/t gold are analysed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Certified gold reference standards and blanks are routinely inserted into the sample stream as part of the quality control/quality assurance program.

Information for the 2020 drill program is tabled below.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip LG20-001 451441 6071760 285 337.6 30 -48 LG20-002 451513 6071833 287 282 304 -48 LG20-003 450863 6071632 278 300 307 -48 LG20-004 450737 6071495 277 228 306 -46 LG20-005 450882 6071316 281 585 305 -52 LG20-006 450472 6070990 278 354 306 -52 LG20-007 450639 6070998 282 525 305 -51 LG20-008 450807 6070992 281 639 305 -55 LG20-009 450673 6070840 279 807 306 -62 LG20-010 450269 6070453 273 159 306 -44 LG20-011 450269 6070453 273 198 306 -65 LG20-012 448715 6067846 274 486 311 -48 LG20-013 448693 6068057 278 342 312 -47 LG20-014 448898 6068337 275 321 312 -48 LG20-015 450369 6070442 276 387 306 -48 LG20-016 450289 6070379 271 327 305 -48 LG20-017 450588 6070022 279 456 306 -48 LG20-018 450231 6069427 273 506.7 307 -47 LG20-019 448790 6067779 275 507 311 -48 LG20-020 448750 6067744 275 516 311 -48 LG20-021 448822 6067819 275 531 310 -48 LG20-022 448856 6067729 275 573 311 -49 LG20-023 448869 6067851 275 357 311 -48 LG20-024 448867 6067750 275 84 309 -44 LG20-024A 448867 6067750 275 618 311 -51 LG20-025 449008 6068522 275 288 310 -47

QP

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., VP Exploration of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a Canadian resource development and exploration company, with +1,000 tonne per day leased processing and tailings facility as well as several advanced-stage, high-grade copper and zinc dominant VMS deposits in the Snow Lake area of central Manitoba, Canada. The Company is a major landholder in the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world, hosting high grade mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company's extensive portfolio of properties totals approximately 4,500 square kilometres and includes seven of the highest-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits in the Flin Flon -Snow Lake Greenstone Belt.

For more information, please visit http://rockcliffmetals.com

Youtube: Rockcliff Metals Corp.

Twitter: @RockcliffMetals

Linkedin: Rockcliff Metals Corp.

Instagram: Rockcliff_Metals

For further information, please contact:

Rockcliff Metals Corp.

Alistair Ross

President & CEO

Cell: (249) 805-9020

contact@rockcliffmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Rockcliff believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72393