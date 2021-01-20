Silver Dollar Resources Announces New Nominee to Stand for Election to Board of Directors

Guillermo Lozano-Chávez, MSc., MBA, is a Professional Geologist with over 40 years of experience in Latin American mineral exploration

Vancouver, January 20, 2021 - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQB: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Mr. Guillermo Lozano-Chávez has been nominated to join the board of directors and will stand for election at its upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting on February 25, 2021.

Mr. Lozano is a Professional Geologist with over 40 years of experience in mineral exploration in Latin America and manages his own geological consulting firm. Previously, he was vice president of exploration for First Majestic Silver Corp., where he was responsible for all exploration programs in and around five operating mines. Before joining First Majestic, he was director of exploration for Silver Standard Resources Inc., where he managed their Mexico exploration and oversaw their Peruvian and Argentinian exploration activities from 2002 through 2012. Prior to joining Silver Standard and since 1990, he worked as a consultant for several international major and junior companies in Central and South America, while managing his consulting firm in Mexico. Before that, he worked for the Penoles Group as an exploration geologist and mine manager.

Mr. Lozano holds a Bachelor of Science in Geological Engineering from the National Polytechnical Institute of Mexico City, a Master of Science degree in Geology from the University of Missouri at Columbia, and a Master of Business Administration in Finance, from the University of Texas at El Paso.

Mr. Garry Clark, P.Geo., will not stand for re-election to the Company's board of directors at its Annual General and Special Meeting. The board thanks Mr. Clark for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well in all his future endeavours.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by finding and developing economic precious and base metal deposits. Having completed its initial public offering in May 2020, the Company trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "SLV" and on the OTCQB under "SLVDF". Silver Dollar's projects are located in two of the prolific mining jurisdictions in the world and include the advanced exploration and development stage La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico, and the discovery-stage Pakwash Lake and the Longlegged Lake properties in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada. The Company has an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions internationally for potential acquisition.

For additional information: contact investor relations, you can download our latest presentation by clicking here and you can follow us on Twitter by clicking here.

Joseph Cullen,

Investor Relations Manager

Direct line: (778) 919-8615

Email: joseph@silverdollarresources.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Michael Romanik"

Michael Romanik,

President, CEO & Director

Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Suite 108 - 800 Kelly Road, Suite 416

Victoria, BC, V9B 6J9

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72351