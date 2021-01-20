Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Golden Arrow Applies to Extend Warrants and Grants Stock Options

15:30 Uhr  |  CNW

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): GRG
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): G6A
OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB): GARWF

VANCOUVER, Jan. 20, 2021 - Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF) ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") announces that the Company has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the term of 15,804,012 outstanding warrants as follows:

  • 11,051,611 warrants that are set to expire on February 25, 2021, 1,290,367 warrants that are set to expire on March 5, 2021 and 3,462,034 warrants that are set to expire on March 21, 2021 to be extended to February 25, 2023, March 5, 2023 and March 21, 2023 respectively. These warrants were originally issued as part of the units under a single private placement completed by the Company in 3 tranches on February 25, 2019, March 5, 2019 and March 21, 2019 respectively.

The exercise price of the warrants will remain at $0.40. Each whole warrant, when exercised, will be exchangeable for one common share of the Company.

The amendment is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 4,655,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are set for a period of five years, expiring on January 19, 2026, and each Option will allow the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.25. The Options are subject to a 4 month hold period from the date of grant and TSXV approval.

About Golden Arrow:

Golden Arrow Resources Corp. is a mining exploration company with a successful track record of creating value by making precious and base metal discoveries and advancing them into exceptional deposits. The Company is well-leveraged to the price of gold, having monetized its Chinchillas silver discovery into a significant holding in precious metals producer SSR Mining Inc.

Golden Arrow is actively exploring a portfolio that includes a new epithermal gold project in Argentina, a district–scale frontier gold opportunity in Paraguay, a base-metal project in the heart of a leading mining district in Chile and more than 180,000 hectares of properties in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Joseph Grosso"

_______________________________
Mr. Joseph Grosso,
Executive Chairman, President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-arrow-applies-to-extend-warrants-and-grants-stock-options-301211506.html

SOURCE Golden Arrow Resources Corp.



Contact
Corporate Communications, Tel: 1-604-687-1828 , Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058, Email: info@goldenarrowresources.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Golden Arrow Resources Corp.

Golden Arrow Resources Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2DSQD
CA38080W1023
www.goldenarrowresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap